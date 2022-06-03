Vivian Howard to temporarily close famed Chef and the Farmer restaurant in Kinston

Well-known N.C. chef and TV host Vivian Howard announced June 1 that she will be closing Chef and the Farmer in Kinston for the summer as she considers a new direction for the restaurant.

In a Facebook post accompanied by a video, Howard said, "After 16 years of @chefandthefarmer, it is time to renovate and re-envision what we do. We’ll be closed this summer to work on a refreshed concept, one that suits Eastern North Carolina in 2022."

Howard also thanked her fans and customers for "loving this era of @chefandthefarmer so fiercely."

Howard was the host of the Emmy-winning PBS series “A Chef’s Life” and, later, "Somewhere South." She co-owns Chef and the Farmer in Kinston and Benny's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington with her husband, Ben Knight. Chef and the Farmer, her first restaurant, opened in 2006.

Howard also has opened two food businesses in Charleston in recent years. Lenoir, a restaurant, opened in 2021. Handy & Hot, a grab-and-go bakery, opened in 2020.

Howard said she hopes to reopen the new version of Chef and the Farmer in the late fall.

"As with any restaurant … older than a decade, it's time for a refresh, both in what we serve and how we serve it, and in the overall look and feel of the place," she said.

Howard also teased a new project that will launch this summer. She provided no details, but simply said, "Stay tuned."

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.