Want a successful Thanksgiving? It takes planning

3. Don’t try to do everything. Delegate, delegate and delegate some more. If you’re cooking, find someone else to clean the house and set the table. Make an adult relative the designated bartender or supervisor of all beverages, alcoholic and otherwise. Ask someone to bring an appetizer if you think one is needed. If you do really need three desserts, ask a relative to bring one or head to your favorite bakery. (If ordering from a bakery, do that now!) Bottom line: it’s OK to ask for help!

4. Make almost everything a day or two or three before. Pies, turkey broth and cranberry sauce are prime candidates for advance preparation. All will keep in the fridge for several days or more. The day before, stuffing can be prepped and assembled except for the liquid and final baked, sweet potatoes can be roasted, and green beans or collards can be cooked so they just need reheating.

5. Give the turkey plenty of time – in thawing and cooking. A frozen turkey should NOT be thawed at room temperature. It’s best to thaw it in the fridge – and it takes about 24 hours for each five pounds of turkey. In other words, a 20-pound turkey needs FOUR DAYS to completely thaw. As far as cooking, it pays to put the turkey in the oven a little sooner than you think. Sometimes the turkey will take a little longer to cook – especially if you’re cooking other things at the same time or are opening the oven door a lot. Also, the turkey needs time to rest after it finishes cooking for the meat to slowly absorb all those juices. If you carve a turkey immediately after removing it from the oven, the juices will simply run out all over the cutting board and counter, which can leave the meat on the dry side. Finally, turkey doesn’t have to be steaming hot when you sit down to eat. Lukewarm or even room temperature is just fine – especially if you’re going to pour hot gravy over it.