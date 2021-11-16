Want a successful Thanksgiving? It takes planning

Are you making a list and checking it twice? I’m not talking about Christmas – but Thanksgiving.
If you are in charge of cooking for the biggest food holiday of the year, you are going to need to be prepared.
Most people aren’t used to cooking such a big meal. Accidents happen. And the stress level can go up.
But a little advance planning can go a long way to keep both accidents and stress in check.
Here are a few of my top tips for a successful Thanksgiving Day:
1. Do the math. If you are not used to cooking for a crowd, you need to figure out how much food to buy and make. Usually a pound of turkey per person is fine. But I recommend 1½ pounds if you want a lot of leftovers. So that would mean a 12-pound turkey for eight people or an 18-pound turkey for 12 people. Here are a few other rough guidelines: a 12-ounce package of fresh cranberries makes enough sauce for eight; a cup of gravy serves three to four; 2 pounds of green beans serves eight; five pounds of potatoes, mashed, serves 12; an average loaf of bread or bag of stuffing serves 10 to 12.
2. Keep things manageable. Beginners and experienced cooks tend to go overboard at Thanksgiving. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, chances are good that you are making too much food. You may not really need three desserts. Or maybe you can do without one of those side dishes.
3. Don’t try to do everything. Delegate, delegate and delegate some more. If you’re cooking, find someone else to clean the house and set the table. Make an adult relative the designated bartender or supervisor of all beverages, alcoholic and otherwise. Ask someone to bring an appetizer if you think one is needed. If you do really need three desserts, ask a relative to bring one or head to your favorite bakery. (If ordering from a bakery, do that now!) Bottom line: it’s OK to ask for help!
4. Make almost everything a day or two or three before. Pies, turkey broth and cranberry sauce are prime candidates for advance preparation. All will keep in the fridge for several days or more. The day before, stuffing can be prepped and assembled except for the liquid and final baked, sweet potatoes can be roasted, and green beans or collards can be cooked so they just need reheating.
5. Give the turkey plenty of time – in thawing and cooking. A frozen turkey should NOT be thawed at room temperature. It’s best to thaw it in the fridge – and it takes about 24 hours for each five pounds of turkey. In other words, a 20-pound turkey needs FOUR DAYS to completely thaw. As far as cooking, it pays to put the turkey in the oven a little sooner than you think. Sometimes the turkey will take a little longer to cook – especially if you’re cooking other things at the same time or are opening the oven door a lot. Also, the turkey needs time to rest after it finishes cooking for the meat to slowly absorb all those juices. If you carve a turkey immediately after removing it from the oven, the juices will simply run out all over the cutting board and counter, which can leave the meat on the dry side. Finally, turkey doesn’t have to be steaming hot when you sit down to eat. Lukewarm or even room temperature is just fine – especially if you’re going to pour hot gravy over it.
Below is a sample timeline for a successful Thanksgiving meal:
Four to six days before
Place frozen turkey in the fridge to thaw. Figure 24 hours for every five pounds.
Two days before
Make dough for the pie crust. Wrap it and refrigerate.
Make turkey stock. Because gravy is a sought-after commodity at my house, I will make a big pot of turkey broth using a few pounds of wings. The broth will also go into my stuffing and a soup that I’ll serve over the weekend.
The night before
Make pumpkin pies. Cool, then wrap and refrigerate.
Make cranberry sauce and refrigerate in a serving dish.
Wash dishes that haven’t been used in a while. Check napkins and silverware.
Trim and blanch green beans.
Chill any white wine.
Cube bread for the stuffing and let it sit at room temperature.
Five hours before
Remove turkey from the fridge, season and place in a baking pan. Heat oven.
Boil eggs and prep any vegetables for the stuffing.
Four hours before
Put turkey in oven (if roasting at 325 degrees, later if using a higher temperature).
Put whole sweet potatoes in oven, directly on rack.
Set the table, or, better yet, find someone else to do it.
Three hours before
Saute mushrooms and combine with green beans in oven-proof serving dish.
Mix orange juice, butter and spices for sweet-potato glaze.
Peel and chop sweet potatoes. Combine with glaze in oven-proof serving dish.
Assemble stuffing and place in an oven-proof serving dish.
Two hours before
Whip cream for the pies. Keep refrigerated.
Make creamed onions.
Forty-five minutes before
Remove turkey and place on a carving board. Swat at any approaching fingers.
Penalize anyone hovering around the turkey. Tell them to get drinks for everyone.
Place stuffing, sweet potatoes and beans in the oven.
Make gravy.
Reheat creamed onions.
Place cranberry sauce on the table.
Ten to 15 minutes before
Carve turkey and place on a platter.
Warm rolls in the oven.
Just before
Pour gravy into a boat and the creamed onions into a serving dish.
Remove stuffing, beans and sweet potatoes from the oven.
Grab a fork or spoon for every dish and place everything on the table.
Announce, “Dinner’s ready!”
