WATCH NOW: View from the newest rooftop bar in downtown Winston-Salem

The Mayfair Club bar opened March 17 on the roof of ROAR at 633 N. Liberty St.

The Mayfair is open from noon until closing Thursday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. 

For more information, visit roarws.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

