Waterbean Coffee opens in Burke Mill Village

Waterbean Coffee, a small North Carolina chain, has opened a location in Winston-Salem.

The Waterbean location at 3485 Burke Mill Road - formerly occupied by Clean Juice - is the chain’s 10th store, according to the company website. It joins Viva Chicken, Taco Mama, myfrii and Duck Donuts in Burke Mill Village.

Tony and Annie Vo opened the first store in Cornelius in 2013. They say they had the first coffee shop in the Lake Norman area to serve pour-over, French Press, Aeropress, and over five different espresso single-origin or blends.

Now half of their stores are in Charlotte. There are two in Hickory and one in Huntersville.

The Winston-Salem location opened Aug. 6.

The company says it uses certified organic coffee beans and that it roasts them at its own roastery in Huntersville.

Waterbean sells a full line of hot and cold espresso drinks. It also has teas and smoothies.

Specialty drinks include Vietnamese coffee, green tea frappe, nitro Thai tea and peach iced tea.

The shop sells baked goods that it also makes in Huntersville, including cookies, brownies, muffins and Rice Krispies treats.

It also sells packages of coffee and loose-leaf tea to go.