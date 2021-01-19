Weekday breakfast returns to Hotel Indigo, with new name and menu

Weekday breakfast has returned to the Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant at 104 West Fourth St. downtown.

Breakfast closed down last spring when the pandemic led to nearly empty hotels. The restaurant brought weekend brunch back a few months ago, but just returned to weekday breakfast on Jan. 8.

In doing so, Sir Winston used the opportunity to roll out a new menu and rebrand the daytime food operations. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday the dining room will operate as Clementine’s Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar.

The menu features 11 toasts ($8 to $16), with toppings such as avocado and egg, hummus, Sicilian tuna, lobster and avocado, and peanut butter banana crunch.

It also has a selection of hot and cold bowls ($7 to $10). Hot bowls include Italian farro, grits and pulled pork, and shakshuka egg. Cold bowls focus on mixed fruits.

There also are fresh juices and smoothies, as well as a small selection of soups and salads.