Weekday breakfast returns to Hotel Indigo, with new name and menu

Weekday breakfast has returned to the Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant at 104 West Fourth St. downtown.
Breakfast closed down last spring when the pandemic led to nearly empty hotels. The restaurant brought weekend brunch back a few months ago, but just returned to weekday breakfast on Jan. 8.
In doing so, Sir Winston used the opportunity to roll out a new menu and rebrand the daytime food operations. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday the dining room will operate as Clementine’s Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar.
The menu features 11 toasts ($8 to $16), with toppings such as avocado and egg, hummus, Sicilian tuna, lobster and avocado, and peanut butter banana crunch.
It also has a selection of hot and cold bowls ($7 to $10). Hot bowls include Italian farro, grits and pulled pork, and shakshuka egg. Cold bowls focus on mixed fruits.
There also are fresh juices and smoothies, as well as a small selection of soups and salads.
“We just wanted to take this opportunity to reinvent the daytime part of the restaurant,” said Andre Jones, Sir Winston’s executive chef. “We also wanted to give it more of a healthy focus, because with the (COVID-19 pandemic), a lot more people are concerned about their health."
The name Clementine comes from the name of Sir Winston Churchill’s wife.
Jones said that the restaurant is still serving the Sir Winston brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday but may gradually merge that menu with the new Clementine’s menu.
For more information, visit https://sirwinstonrestaurant.com.
