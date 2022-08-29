West End Cafe closed until Sept. 6 for renovations

West End Cafe, 926 West Fourth St., will be closed from Aug. 9 through Sept. 5 for renovations.

Co-owner David Martin said the restaurant's dining room is getting a makeover. "We are replacing all of the flooring in the front of house, new booths, dining-room chairs and bar stools," he said.

The renovation also includes a new paint job and new ceiling tiles, he said.

In a Facebook post with photos of the work in progress, Martin thanked "these booths and chairs for 25 years of faithful service" and said that the dining room "will have a brand-new look" when it reopens Sept. 6.

West End Cafe began life in 1980 as a small sandwich shop at Brookstown Avenue and Fourth Street, the current site of Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro. West End Cafe moved a block down the street to 926 West Fourth in 1997, where it not only expanded its square footage but also its menu.

For more information, visit westendcafe.com or find West End Cafe on Facebook.