West End Coffeehouse plans to permanently close at the end of August.
Jim and Dana Moody have run the coffeehouse at 390 N. Broad St., on the corner of Fourth Street, since 2013, when they bought Caffe Prada from Alex Prada and Ken Hart.
They soon changed the name but continued as a combination coffee and gelato shop.
The Moodys announced the closing Aug. 6 on the West End Coffeehouse Facebook page, saying that the decision to close reflected a culmination of difficult circumstances over the past year. “The Business 40 shutdown and building construction for over a year put us in a difficult position. Despite the difficulties, we saw opportunities for growth so we were determined to stick it out. And then COVID hit, and it was just too much, too soon. We tried to find ways to keep going, but there weren't any options that didn't involve us going deeper into debt in the hopes that one day we'd be able to get on the right side of things,” the post said.
The Moodys expressed gratitude not only to their many loyal customers but also the many supportive businesses in the Winston-Salem restaurant community. “It has been a true honor to be a part of your lives for the past seven years. We have loved sharing stories over a cup of coffee and laughing over a piece of pie with friends. We’ve missed those moments with you more than you will ever know,” the post said.
Dana Moody said by phone that the coffeehouse’s lease was up in September. “It’s bittersweet, but it’s the right decision,” she said.
The shop had been takeout-only since March. Moody said that, without the many office workers in the area returning to work, her business was significantly down.
In the last year or so, Moody had switched from gelato to pie to supplement coffee sales. During the pandemic, she has been selling a lot of pies for takeout. She plans to continue selling those, primarily through pre-orders, through the end of the month, on Fridays and Saturdays.
On Aug. 7 and 8, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-ins and takeout. Customers may also sit on the patio.
On Aug. 14 and 15, the shop will be closed except for pre-order pickups.
Pie pre-orders will continue through Aug. 20.
On Aug. 21 and 22, the shop is planning a final “piepalooza” celebration. It will announce details about that soon on its Facebook page.
For more information, send email to wecoffeehouse@gmail.com or visit West End Coffeehouse’s Facebook page.
