West End Poke is now That Place in the West End — but it still has poke

The owners of West End Poke transformed the restaurant to That Place in the West End this month — mostly, anyway.

Dave Hillman, who also owns Quiet Pint Tavern and two Burke Street Pizza locations, announced in October that he planned to close West End Poke and turn it into a sandwich shop.

Hillman opened West End Poke in February 2020 just a month before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The restaurant survived, but Hillman said it was barely breaking even, despite a core of regular, loyal customers.

He said he felt that the concept just doesn’t have a wide enough appeal. “It’s healthier food, but a lot of people don’t know what it is,” he said last month. “It’s popular with some people, but it’s not enough. So I’m going away from a niche to a broader market.”

That Place in the West End Address: 750 Summit St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Phone: 336-842-3712 Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Website: ThatPlaceinWE.com (under construction)

Hillman planned to resurrect what he considers some of the best parts of another closed restaurant, Uncle Buzzy’s, which he operated on First Street in 2018 and 2019.

But after Hillman announced the change to sandwiches, a lot of West End Poke fans spoke up on social media, saying they would miss their poke bowls. (Only one other restaurant in Winston-Salem specializes in poke, and Poke Star is on the other side of town on Hanes Mall Boulevard.)

The outcry made Hillman reconsider. “I originally wasn’t going to keep any of the poke,” Hillman said. “But they talked me into it.”

Now Hillman and partners Isa Cruz and Brian Duffy have come up with a menu that is essentially two restaurants in one.

“We now have seven poke bowls — down from 23,” Hillman said. “But you still can build your own.”

The Hawaiian ($14) features raw marinated tuna, watermelon radish and avocado. The Great Northwest ($14) contains marinated raw salmon and more. Those two can be ordered spicy, with wasabi aioli, or regular, and there’s a salmon-tuna combo.

The restaurant also retained the Island bowl with pineapple chicken and shrimp, and a bowl with Korean pork bulgogi.

The new part of the menu features burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and wings, subs, and hot beef sandwiches.

Burgers run from $7 to $11 for a single and $10 to $14 for a double. They are all hand-made smash burgers, and That Place is using Cooper sharp American cheese for the cheeseburgers.

The bacon burger ($11 to $14) features shredded bacon mixed in with the meat, crisp bacon on top and a bacon tomato jam.

The mushroom burger features grilled portobellos plus roasted cremini and button mushrooms.

Hot dogs — all Nathan’s 100% beef — are available with a choice of such toppings as chili, slaw and sauerkraut for $3.50. Customers also can order the Tarheel ($5) with pork, BBQ sauce as well as special dogs with Mexican or Vietnamese flavors.

There also are fried chicken sandwiches ($9 to $12) and wings ($9 for 6, and $12 for 16). Wing sauces include tinga masala (a kind of Indian/Mexican hybrid of flavors), chimichurri and others.

There are four subs ($12 to $13): a Chicago Italian beef, trending lately because of the FX series “The Bear”; a Philly cheesesteak; the Piggy with pulled pork; and the Burke Street Bomber. “I’m bringing the Bomber out of retirement,” Hillman said. “People loved that sandwich (at Burke Street Pizza).”

The Bomber is made with shaved beef, bacon, two cheeses and on a long garlic roll, served with country beef gravy.

Three of the four subs feature the same beef used in the beef sandwiches. This is beef knuckle that gets a 24-hour spice rub before being slow-roasted overnight. This beef, served rare to medium-rare on the sandwiches (though fully cooked on the subs), was perhaps the highlight of Uncle Buzzy’s.

Beef sandwiches ($11) come with 6 ounces of beef, thinly sliced, on an onion roll. Customers can boost that to 8 ounces for $2 more.

Buzzy’s Beef includes Provolone and horseradish whipped cream. Deacon’s Deluxe has pimento cheese and country beef gravy. The Three-Way — based on the famous sandwich originated by Kelly’s Roast Beef in Massachusetts’s North Shore region — includes BBQ sauce, Cooper sharp American and mayo.

“What we’re doing is recreating some classic American sandwiches,” Duffy said. “This is all about fun sandwiches.”