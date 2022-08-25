West End Poke to switch to new sandwich shop this fall

West End Poke will close this fall as owner Dave Hillman transitions the space into a new restaurant.

Hillman — who also owns Quiet Pint Tavern and the two Burke Street Pizza locations — said he wants to change the restaurant to a sandwich shop that sells burgers, hot dogs, hot roast beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and tacos.

Hillman said that West End Poke, which opened in February 2020 just a month before the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurant dining rooms, has done OK, but that the concept doesn’t have a wide enough appeal.

“Poke – you have a finite market,” Hillman said. “It’s healthier food, but a lot of people don’t know what it is. It’s popular with some people, but it’s not enough. So I’m going away from a niche to a broader market."

Hillman said he was prompted to make the change in part by the recent closing of Hops Burger Bar, about a block away at 901 Reynolda Road. He said that the new restaurant will be similar to the Uncle Buzzy’s restaurant he briefly ran on First Street a few years ago.

Uncle Buzzy’s opened in July 2018 at 1510 W. First but closed less than a year later, in June 2019.

Hillman said that the new restaurant will not have the sprawling menu that combined sandwiches with carnival or fair food, such as turkey legs and funnel cakes.

“People were overwhelmed when they walked into Uncle Buzzy’s,” Hillman said. “This is going to be a much more focused menu.”

Hillman said that Brian Duffy – who has been the host of such TV series as “Bar Rescue” and who helped Hillman develop Quiet Pint – is developing the new menu.

Hillman said he may call the new restaurant Uncle Buzzy’s, but he hasn’t made a final decision yet.

He said he hopes to open the new restaurant by early October. He will keep West End Poke open as long as possible, probably closing just a week before launching the new restaurant to repaint, replace the signage and install some new equipment.