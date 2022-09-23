Westbend Tavern closes; owners to retire. 'We want to go fishing.'

Westbend Tavern, 5394 Williams Road in Lewisville, announced Sept. 22 on its Facebook page that it is closing immediately.

Co-owner Walt Breathwit confirmed in a telephone interview that he and his wife, Sonia, are closing Westbend for good. “We’re ready to retire. We want to go fishing,” he said.

The Breathwits bought Westbend Vineyards in 2015 from original owner Lillian Kroustalis. In March 2022, they sold about 14 acres to Incendiary Brewing, which is based in Winston-Salem. The Breathwits already had stopped making wine by that point, and were operating primarily as an events center. Incendiary announced plans to install a brewhouse on the property it purchased. Incendiary also is using the property as a concert and event space.

The Breathwits then continued to run Westbend Tavern in a two-story log cabin on their remaining share of the property, across the street from the tract now owned by Incendiary.

Throughout this spring and summer, Westbend Tavern was host to regular concerts and events.

Walt Breathwit, 64, said that business has been good, but that he was ready to call it quits and do some traveling.

He said he and his wife have had talks with several parties about purchasing the log cabin and its surrounding 26 acres.