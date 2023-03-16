The Center for Research, Engagement and Collaboration in African American Life (RECAAL) at Wake Forest University will hold the Of Hearth & Table Symposium: Culture, Cultivation, Cooking and Food Access in Black Communities on March 24.

The symposium is free and open to the public.

"This symposium will create much-needed dialogue at Wake Forest University about the various ways food connects with Black communities, highlighting the complexity, languages, struggles and ingenious creativity found in African American culinary traditions," the center says on its website.

The symposium will begin at 9 a.m. and include panel discussion of Black culture and history, farming, food access and chefs and restaurateurs.

The symposium will end with a 6 p.m. keynote address by Dr. Jessica Harris, an authority on the food of the African diaspora whose book, "High on the Hog," was the basis for a recent Netflix series.

Harris will be joined by Gabrielle Etienne, a multidisciplinary artist who co-founded the Tall Grass Food Box CSA to support Black farmers in North Carolina.

The keynote address will be in WFU's Porter Byrum Welcome Center Auditorium. All other symposium events will in Broyhill Auditorium in Farrell Hall.

For more information, visit recaal.wfu.edu/about/of-hearth-and-table.