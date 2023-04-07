Smoke City Meats has spots available for its May 3 whole-hog butchering class. (Its April 19 class sold out fast.)

The class will be held at 6:15 p.m. and will be taught by store co-owner Rob Richardson.

This is a small class that teaches participants how to break down a whole hog into the various cuts of pork.

Participants get to take home several pounds of meat and also get a 10% discount of meats in stock at the store.

The class is $100 a person. Reservations and pre-payment are required.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-310-0204.