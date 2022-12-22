Wilkerson Moravian Bakery shop is moving

Wilkerson Moravian Bakery is moving out of its retail location at 50 Miller St. at the end of the month.

For the near future, it will sell its baked good at 3443 Robinhood Road, which it has used a temporary, supplemental location during the holidays.

Chelsi Wilkerson, the president of the company, said that the bakery will use the Robinhood location as it looks for a new permanent home in 2023.

The bakery is run by the descendants of Dewey Wilkerson, who founded Dewey's Bakery in 1930 in Winston-Salem.

For more information, visit wilkersonbakery.com.