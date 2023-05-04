Willow’s Bistro, 300 S. Liberty St., has been sold and will reopen in late spring or early summer with a new name after extensive renovations

Brandon Brock, a former employee at the restaurant, and his father, Tom Brock, bought the restaurant from owners Will Kingery and Norb Cooper.

Kingery and Cooper, who at one point owned four restaurants in town, have been gradually downsizing. They had owned Willow’s since 2010, when they bought the former Opie’s Southbound Grille.

Late last year, Kingery and Cooper closed King’s Crab Shack at 239 W. Fourth St. downtown. (That space is now the Hungry Palate, with new owners.) With the sale of Willow’s — once their flagship restaurant — King and Cooper now own just one restaurant, the King’s Crab Shack at 520 Hanes Mall Blvd.

King said recently that he is interested in moving to the coast to run a fishing or boating business.

Brandon Brock said he will be changing the name of the restaurant to Sage & Salt Bistro. “It will be an American-style bistro with an emphasis on steaks and chops,” he said.

He currently is looking for a head chef, he said, but will retain much of Willow’s staff. “And we’re paying them during the transition.”

Brock, who will be the restaurant’s general manager, said that the restaurant will get substantial renovations over the next month or two. “We are redoing everything — the floors, walls, tables, chairs, bar, kitchen equipment. It’s going to look like a totally different restaurant."

Brock said he has been in the service business for about seven years, working everywhere from Subway and Chick-fil-A to Willow’s and a country club. “I’ve done everything from waiting tables to working the line, dishwashing, managing,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to open my own restaurant. And when I heard about Willow’s, I could see the potential of the place.”