Wine Merchants will close at the end of February. Winston-Salem business has been around for 30 years.

Wine Merchants, at 205 S. Stratford Road, plans to close for good at the end of the month.
In an email sent Feb. 3, the owners said, “It is with heavy hearts we regret to inform you, our loyal customers, that Wine Merchants will be closing its doors at the end of February. The pandemic has been very difficult for our business, as evidenced by the closing of the restaurant in 2020 and the shift to dry goods and meats in the bodega. Present plans are to cease operations when our lease expires at the end of February.”
The business is owned by two couples — Caleb and Amber Flint and Alan Miller and Sarah Shoaf — but has changed hands several times over the years.
Wine Merchants began more than 30 years ago as a side business for two flight attendants, Chris Gallos and Jamie Bronk, who developed a love of wine during their travels. The business originally was an offshoot of a flower shop the two started, but the wine side soon took over. By 2000, they had christened their warehouse location on Mooney Street as Wine Merchants Gourmet and taken on a third partner, Dave Joyce.
The business began to expand in the early 2000s, becoming a popular place in town for wine enthusiasts. The store regularly hosted tastings, educational programs and dinners, often bringing in nationally known winemakers.
Wine Merchants developed a reputation around town in part by focusing on wines that other stores didn’t carry.
In 2011, Wine Merchants moved from the quiet location on the dead-end Mooney Street to 205 S. Stratford Road in the Stratford Towers center across from Thruway Shopping Center.
The move gave the shop a quantum leap in visibility. It no longer was a well-kept secret among wine lovers. At the time of the move, Gallos sold his share, and longtime employees Beth Binder and Allison Chrapek became partners with Bronk and Jovce. (Binder now owns Winston-Salem Wine Market.)
In the new location, the owners had a kitchen installed and opened Vin205, a wine bar and café. In other words, it became a combination restaurant and retail wine shop. It also sold beer, as well as cheeses and a few other gourmet foods.
Ownership changed a bit more in the intervening years, but the shop has been owned by the Flints, Miller and Shoaf since 2017.
In February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the owners announced plans for a new business, Cleave & Cork, that that they planned to open on Broad Street. It was to be a combination restaurant, butcher shop, wine shop and gourmet deli.
As of a year ago, Caleb Flint and Alan Miller said they still planned to go ahead with Cleave & Cork, even though the pandemic had delayed progress.
Meanwhile, they tweaked the Wine Merchants concept as they adapted to changes wreaked by the pandemic. They first tried takeout but soon closed the restaurant and switched to take-and-bake meals. They also turned the Vin205 dining room in a market, which they dubbed a "bodega" that specialized in gourmet foods, including many artisanal foods made in North Carolina.
The new concept seemed to be working. Last February, Caleb Flint told the Winston-Salem Journal that Wine Merchants had a pretty good year despite the pandemic.
Things changed in the last year. Chef Justin Pinch left, so Wine Merchants stopped its take-and-bake food sales about eight months ago. Flint also said the landlord declined to renew the lease.
Flint declined to comment on the fate of Cleave & Cork.
This final month, Wine Merchants will remain open Tuesday through Saturday. The owners said in their farewell email, "We will be here to help you as much as possible as we vacate the store and restaurant. We thank everyone for their business over three decades and at this location for the last 11 years, we enjoyed meeting and serving all of you."
