Wine Merchants will close at the end of February. Winston-Salem business has been around for 30 years.

Wine Merchants, at 205 S. Stratford Road, plans to close for good at the end of the month.

In an email sent Feb. 3, the owners said, “It is with heavy hearts we regret to inform you, our loyal customers, that Wine Merchants will be closing its doors at the end of February. The pandemic has been very difficult for our business, as evidenced by the closing of the restaurant in 2020 and the shift to dry goods and meats in the bodega. Present plans are to cease operations when our lease expires at the end of February.”

The business is owned by two couples — Caleb and Amber Flint and Alan Miller and Sarah Shoaf — but has changed hands several times over the years.

Wine Merchants began more than 30 years ago as a side business for two flight attendants, Chris Gallos and Jamie Bronk, who developed a love of wine during their travels. The business originally was an offshoot of a flower shop the two started, but the wine side soon took over. By 2000, they had christened their warehouse location on Mooney Street as Wine Merchants Gourmet and taken on a third partner, Dave Joyce.