Winning cookies provide a little holiday cheer

The Winston-Salem Journal may not have sponsored a holiday dessert contest this year, but we still have a craving for seasonal sweets.
So this week we are sharing some favorite winning cookies from past contests.
In 2016, Barbara Ijames won first place with a holiday-themed version of French macarons. These sandwich cookies have a chocolate-almond flavor and feature a white-chocolate and peppermint ganache. IJames boosted the holiday appeal with a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candies on top.
"I had made the recipe before with chocolate ganache, but I thought this might be more Chistmas-y," Ijames said of the peppermint.
Back in 2010, Patty Hoth of Advance wowed judges with her version of rugelach, a Jewish cookie said to have originated in Poland, but which is popular all over Europe as well as in Israel and the United States.
These are bite-size, crescent-shaped cookies that can have several different fillings, such as raisins, nuts, poppy-seed paste or jam. If using jam or preserves, she uses only about ⅓ to ¼ cup. "You just want to spread a thin layer," she said.
Hoth said at the time that she chose this partly because it’s easy to make and the dough can be made ahead — in fact, she recommended making the dough a day ahead for best results.
"It's kind of fun," she said of the recipe. "You roll out the dough and cut it like a pizza pie."
Finally, we recommend these pecan butter cookies — a shining example of simple goodness in a classic, crisp cookie.
In a such a simple recipe, the key is quality ingredients, including fresh nuts.
Pecan butter cookies were a winner for Linda Long of Yadkinville back in 2011. Long had been baking these cookies most of her life — since she was a 10-year-old in fifth grade.
"I had to bake something for school, and this is what I got out of a cookbook,” she said in 2011. “My family loved them, so I just have continued to bake them."
As an adult, the cookies became part of her holiday tradition of annual gifts to friends and family.
Even in a year when we won’t be having all the usual holiday parties, we still can have the usual holiday baking. Share the bounty by making a contactless delivery — on the porch or doorstep of a friend, family member or maybe even a neighbor or stranger who could use a little holiday cheer.
