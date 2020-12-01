 Skip to main content
Winning cookies provide a little holiday cheer
The Winston-Salem Journal may not have sponsored a holiday dessert contest this year, but we still have a craving for seasonal sweets.

So this week we are sharing some favorite winning cookies from past contests.

In 2016, Barbara Ijames won first place with a holiday-themed version of French macarons. These sandwich cookies have a chocolate-almond flavor and feature a white-chocolate and peppermint ganache. IJames boosted the holiday appeal with a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candies on top.

"I had made the recipe before with chocolate ganache, but I thought this might be more Chistmas-y," Ijames said of the peppermint.

Back in 2010, Patty Hoth of Advance wowed judges with her version of rugelach, a Jewish cookie said to have originated in Poland, but which is popular all over Europe as well as in Israel and the United States.

These are bite-size, crescent-shaped cookies that can have several different fillings, such as raisins, nuts, poppy-seed paste or jam. If using jam or preserves, she uses only about ⅓ to ¼ cup. "You just want to spread a thin layer," she said.

Hoth said at the time that she chose this partly because it’s easy to make and the dough can be made ahead — in fact, she recommended making the dough a day ahead for best results.

"It's kind of fun," she said of the recipe. "You roll out the dough and cut it like a pizza pie."

Finally, we recommend these pecan butter cookies — a shining example of simple goodness in a classic, crisp cookie.

In a such a simple recipe, the key is quality ingredients, including fresh nuts.

Pecan butter cookies were a winner for Linda Long of Yadkinville back in 2011. Long had been baking these cookies most of her life — since she was a 10-year-old in fifth grade.

"I had to bake something for school, and this is what I got out of a cookbook,” she said in 2011. “My family loved them, so I just have continued to bake them."

As an adult, the cookies became part of her holiday tradition of annual gifts to friends and family.

Even in a year when we won’t be having all the usual holiday parties, we still can have the usual holiday baking. Share the bounty by making a contactless delivery — on the porch or doorstep of a friend, family member or maybe even a neighbor or stranger who could use a little holiday cheer.

Peppermint Chocolate Macarons

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2½ teaspoons instant coffee granules

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond flour

1½ cups confectioners' sugar

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

3 large egg whites

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

Filling:

¼ cup heavy cream

8 ounces white chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract, or more to taste

Peppermint candies, finely chopped, for garnish

1. For the cookie, process cocoa and coffee in a food processor until finely ground. Sift almond flour then add flour and confectioners' sugar to cocoa mixture in the bowl of the food processor. Pulse several times until well combined. Set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, add cream of tartar to egg whites. Whip until thickened. Continue whipping while gradually adding granulated sugar. Whip until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold cocoa mixture into egg whites until just incorporated.

3. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Use a small cookie scoop to drop batter in even mounds onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bang sheets on countertop to settle cookies. Let set 30 to 60 minutes.

4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Baking cookies 10 minutes until set and tops are shiny. Place on wire racks to cool completely.

5. For the filling, heat the cream over low heat, just until simmering. Turn off the heat and add the chopped chocolate and butter. Swirl the pan to make sure the chocolate is submerged in the cream. Allow to sit for 3 minutes, then gently stir until smooth. Stir in the peppermint extract. Pour into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set.

6. To assemble the macarons, using a pastry bag to pipe a thin layer of peppermint filling onto the smooth side of half of the cooled cookies. Add tops to cookies. Pipe a small dot of filling onto tops of cookies to act as a glue for the candy garnish. Then sprinkle some chopped peppermint candies over the top. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for several days.

Recipe submitted by Ijames

Rugelach

Makes 36 cookies

Dough:

1 cup cream cheese (8 ounces) at room temperature

1 cup butter (2 sticks) at room temperature

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

⅔ cup sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1⅓ cups finely chopped walnuts (or pecans)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1 egg yolk, beaten with 1 teaspoon milk

Powdered sugar (optional)

1. To prepare dough, beat cream cheese and butter together with a mixer at medium speed until smooth and fluffy. Gradually add half the flour, beating at low speed only until blended. Stir in the remaining flour.

2. Scrape dough onto a lightly floured work surface. Turn to coat with flour and divide into thirds. Shape each portion into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

4. To prepare filling, combine sugar, cinnamon and walnuts or pecans.

5. Roll one portion of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle. Brush with one-third of the butter, and sprinkle with one-third of the nut mixture. Cover with wax paper, and press filling into dough. Remove wax paper. Cut into 12 wedges. Roll each wedge from its wide edge and set rolls point side down on a baking sheet, 1 inch apart. Repeat with remaining dough, butter and filling.

6. Brush rolls lightly with egg-yolk mixture. Bake about 30 minutes, until pastries are golden brown. Rotate baking sheets top to bottom and front to back during baking to ensure even browning. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Dust with a small amount of powdered sugar, if desired.

Recipe submitted by Patty Hoth

Pecan Butter Cookies

Makes about 2 dozen

1 cup butter

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon water

2 cups flour

½ cup chopped pecans

Powdered sugar

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cream butter, sugar, vanilla and water in medium bowl. Stir in flour and pecans and mix well.

3. Shape about 1 heaping teaspoon of dough into ½-inch-diameter ball and flatten, or take a 1 heaping teaspoon and roll into a log between your palms, then flatten and shape into a crescent. Repeat with remaining dough. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet or sheets for 15 to 20 minutes until edges are slightly browned. Cool on a rack. When cooled, roll in powdered sugar.

Recipe submitted by Linda Long of Yadkinville

