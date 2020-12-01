Winning cookies provide a little holiday cheer

The Winston-Salem Journal may not have sponsored a holiday dessert contest this year, but we still have a craving for seasonal sweets.

So this week we are sharing some favorite winning cookies from past contests.

In 2016, Barbara Ijames won first place with a holiday-themed version of French macarons. These sandwich cookies have a chocolate-almond flavor and feature a white-chocolate and peppermint ganache. IJames boosted the holiday appeal with a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candies on top.

"I had made the recipe before with chocolate ganache, but I thought this might be more Chistmas-y," Ijames said of the peppermint.

Back in 2010, Patty Hoth of Advance wowed judges with her version of rugelach, a Jewish cookie said to have originated in Poland, but which is popular all over Europe as well as in Israel and the United States.

These are bite-size, crescent-shaped cookies that can have several different fillings, such as raisins, nuts, poppy-seed paste or jam. If using jam or preserves, she uses only about ⅓ to ¼ cup. "You just want to spread a thin layer," she said.