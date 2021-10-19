Winston couple opens New Orleans-themed bar

They chose the old roller mill after eating dinner one night at The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in West End Millworks. “We were eating dinner, and we saw the for-lease sign, and I said, ‘That place would make a really cool bar.’”

The bar menu includes such classic New Orleans cocktails as the Hurricane and Sazerac.

They also are doing their version of the New Orleans Hand Grenade cocktail (popularized by Tropical Isle). The cocktail consists of vodka, rum, gin and melon liqueur, typically mixed with simple syrup and pineapple juice. (The potency is sometimes jacked up by the addition of grain alcohol.) Bar NOLA’s version is called Swamp Water, and it veers from the basic Hand Grenade recipe with the addition of Sprite, which cuts the sweetness of the New Orleans cocktail.

Part of the Hand Grenade tradition in New Orleans is that the drink is served with a miniature plastic hand grenade in it. And customers are supposed to toss the hand grenade in a net once they finish the drink. At Bar NOLA, the Swamp Water is served with a plastic gator and a net basket is hung above the door for people to toss their gators on their way out.