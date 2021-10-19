Winston couple opens New Orleans-themed bar

Two Tarheels have opened up a bar in Winston-Salem with a New Orleans theme.
Bar NOLA opened Oct. 15 at 1151 Canal Drive in the old roller-mill building next to West End Millworks.
The bar is owned by Gray Goins and Kate Wronko.
Goins, 34, is a Winston-Salem native who has a degree in hospitality management from Eastern Carolina University. In the Triad, he has worked as a manager at King’s Crab Shack and Small Batch. “I’ve done just about everything there is to do in a restaurant — line cook, server, bartender, manager,” Goins said.
Wronko, 28, left a job in education last year, but has bartended since college, most recently at Whiskey Dawgs.
“We’ve been to New Orleans and really loved it. And Winston hasn’t really had a lot of themed bars,” Goins said in choosing a New Orleans theme.
“My dad was raised on the gulf coast of Mississippi, in Ocean Springs, and my grandpa still lives in that house. ... I have grown up traveling to NOLA my whole life and have always felt a sense of home there,” Wronko said in a post on Bar NOLA’s Instagram page.
They chose the old roller mill after eating dinner one night at The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in West End Millworks. “We were eating dinner, and we saw the for-lease sign, and I said, ‘That place would make a really cool bar.’”
The bar menu includes such classic New Orleans cocktails as the Hurricane and Sazerac.
They also are doing their version of the New Orleans Hand Grenade cocktail (popularized by Tropical Isle). The cocktail consists of vodka, rum, gin and melon liqueur, typically mixed with simple syrup and pineapple juice. (The potency is sometimes jacked up by the addition of grain alcohol.) Bar NOLA’s version is called Swamp Water, and it veers from the basic Hand Grenade recipe with the addition of Sprite, which cuts the sweetness of the New Orleans cocktail.
Part of the Hand Grenade tradition in New Orleans is that the drink is served with a miniature plastic hand grenade in it. And customers are supposed to toss the hand grenade in a net once they finish the drink. At Bar NOLA, the Swamp Water is served with a plastic gator and a net basket is hung above the door for people to toss their gators on their way out.
The bar has a modest wine list, but it includes some well-known pricey bottles, such as Caymus cabernet sauvignon. The bar also has a big beer selection. “I’m a bit of a beer snob,” Goins said with a laugh.
The bar has 12 taps plus about 45 beers in bottles or cans. “And we’ll be adding to that,” Goins said.
The taps include Louisiana favorite Abita Purple Haze. And North Carolina — including such breweries as Hi Wire, Gizmo and Catawba — is represented on seven of those 12 taps.
The bar has 2,600 square feet inside plus some patio seating.
The notable feature inside is the large mural designed and painted especially for Bar NOLA by local artist Christina Parrish, who also teaches art at Glenn High School and is from New Orleans. The center of the mural incorporates the bar’s logo, designed by Goins’ friend Nick Hair. It also incorporates a trolley, a trumpet and New Orleans architecture along with a personal touch.
“So pictured here is my dad holding my grandma together again (as of recently) in heaven and standing on this balcony watching over us,” Wronko said. “On our crazy busy nights or days when I feel like I can’t do this, I’ll look over and see them both and know they’re looking over us and Bar NOLA, too, with so much pride and love.”
In keeping with the New Orleans theme, Bar NOLA plans to have plenty of live music, focusing on jazz, soul and funk.
They also are planning some special events, including a Voodoo Halloween Party.
First, though, they plan to get married. That will happen Oct. 24, though not at the bar.
“People say we’re crazy, but it all just happened this way,” Wronko said with a laugh.
A honeymoon will have to wait. “That will probably be next year,” Goins said.
