Winston gets is first combination dog park and bar

Winston-Salem’s first and only combination dog park and bar opened Aug. 2.

Tucker’s Tap Yard, a private bar, is at 1010 North Liberty St., offering adult beverages for humans and plenty playtime for their dogs.

By the third night, Tucker’s had 60 dogs running around the yard while their owners enjoyed a selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

Kim and Cole Parsons named the business after their Beagle, Tucker, whom they rescued in 2020. The Parsons said the idea for Tucker’s Tap Yard came out of their travels with Tucker and how they loved to visit a brewery or tap room after a long day of hiking or other dog-friendly adventures. One time, they stumbled upon an off-leash dog park that served beer — and they loved it.

“Tucker is very social and has lots of energy,” Kim Parsons said. “We have traveled with him all over the southeastern U.S. and always look for places that are dog-friendly.”

Tucker’s Tap Yard, near U.S. 52 and across the street from Bimco plumbing-supply company, will encompass the former Smith Body Shop and about an acre of land. “Being near downtown was really important to us, and it’s not easy to find a spot with enough land. We were lucky to find this,” Cole Parsons said.

Tucker’s has about 12,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space where dogs can run freely. The indoor space is air conditioned, and there are indoor/outdoor areas for small breeds and private parties. “Dog birthdays are becoming a big deal,” Kim Parsons said.

Membership is required — for dogs. Dog owners must be 21 or older; guests must be at least 16.

Monthly memberships are $35 for one dog. Annual memberships are $350. Day passes are available for $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. A second dog can be added to any membership for an additional fee.

Part of the membership application — which can be done online — requires submitting current vaccination records and other documents.

Members are expected to monitor their dogs, control them as needed and to clean up after them. But Tucker’s has designated "yard rangers" that make sure the area stays clean and that dogs are well behaved.

"We equate them with lifeguards," Cole Parsons said.

Dogs and their owners may be asked to leave if a dog’s behavior is disruptive or aggressive.

In addition to bags and receptacles for dog waste, Tucker’s has a power sprayer to quickly remove any mess. The yard is made of a special pet-friendly artificial turf that allows for drainage. It also is sprinkled with antimicrobial granules that help to quickly break down any urine or poop.

No outside dog toys or dog treats or other dog food is allowed. Humans can bring their own snacks, as long as they keep them away from dogs.

When dogs enter, they are confined to a vestibule until they check in. Then they can pass into the indoor area. Taking the dogs off the leash is mandatory as dozens of leashes getting tangled could cause obvious problems.

Tucker’s also has a room for dog baths (for $15). “We provide the shampoo and everything but the dog,” Cole Parsons said.

Tucker’s has 12 taps of all N.C. craft beer, most of which is from Winston-Salem. “I think eight of these are made within 2 miles of here,” Cole Parsons said on a recent night.

There also are a few canned and bottled beers and a short wine list. The bar offers such signature cocktails as a rosemary fizz with gin, elderflower, lemon and rosemary, and a fram-jito, with white rum, raspberry, lime and mint.

Food trucks are lined up for most nights. Pampered Pawdicures will come in to trim dogs' nails on Aug. 12.

Tucker’s will be having its grand opening celebration on Aug. 13. It will participate in the Forsyth Humane Society’s monthly Paw Crawl on Aug. 18. The Haley Graves Foundation will hold an adoption fair for rescued dogs at Tucker’s on Aug. 20.

Go to www.tuckerstapyard.com for more information.