The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will return to East Ninth Street for its spring festival, from 1 to 7 p.m. May 28.

The festival will occupy the long block of the street near Radar and Wise Man breweries.

The festival is scheduled to include about two dozen food trucks, including Jamaica Coast Catering, Baltimore Crabcake Co., Ultimate Eggrolls, The Naked Empanada, Smokiin' Mac, Porterhouse Burger Truck, Kona Ice and Emergensweets.

This will be the fifth Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival. Organizer Shari Kumiega held the first Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019 on Liberty Street. Last September, the festival moved to Ninth Street.

For more information, visit the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival event page on Facebook or www.winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.