Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be Sept. 18 on East Ninth Street

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in a new location on East Ninth Street near Radar and Wise Man breweries.

The festival is scheduled to include more than 20 food trucks, including such local favorites as Que Viva!, Smokiin’ Mac and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ. Others on the schedule include Kono Pizza, The Grinder Cafe, Blue Tee Spoon (vegan fare) and Cremoso (cheesecakes).

Que Viva Latin Street Grill

A cheese empanada from Que Viva Latin Street Grill.

Music will be provided by Anne and the Moonlighters, Hotwax & the Splinters and Hunter McBride.

This will be the fourth Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival. Organizer Shari Kumiega held the first Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019. The pervious festival, in May, was the last held at the original location along North Liberty Street. Kumiega said that the move was prompted by the increase in businesses along Liberty Street that are open on Sundays — most notably, ROAR, which has a food hall and two sit-down restaurants.

For more information, visit the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival event page on Facebook.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Britney Spears felt like she was in 'science lab' during stay at mental health facility

