Winston-Salem food truck takes second place in state championship

A Winston-Salem food truck took second place Saturday, June 19, in the annual N.C. Food Truck State Championship held in Randleman.
The town of Randleman sponsors the competition as part of a town festival each each June - but canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
Taste of Jamaica took second place with its jerk chicken plate with cabbage, rice and peas, as well as a creative cold salad wrapped in a raw plantain. Taste of Jamaica is owned by Jamaican native Sonia Beckford, who lives in Winston-Salem.
First place went to Drunken Noodles food truck, based in Durham. Drunken Noodles, which sells authentic Thai food, won with two fiery dishes - "devil" noodles and "crazy fire" noodles" - incorporating its homemade chile garlic oil.
Ghassan's - the food-truck arm of Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats restaurant in Greensboro - won third place with fried cauliflower with tahini sauce, radish salad and a pastrami sub using pastrami made by Freirich Foods in Salisbury.
Journal food editor Michael Hastings was one of the judges of the competition, along with food writers Heidi Billotto, Carl Wilson and John Batchelor; Alexa Modderno, a potter and co-owner of The General Wine and Brew in Seagrove; and Vanessa Beaver Williams, a Randleman native and veteran restaurateur.
For more information about the N.C. Food Truck State Championship, visit www.cityofrandleman.com or @northcarolinafoodtruckchampionship on Facebook.
