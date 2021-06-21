Winston-Salem food truck takes second place in state championship

A Winston-Salem food truck took second place Saturday, June 19, in the annual N.C. Food Truck State Championship held in Randleman.

The town of Randleman sponsors the competition as part of a town festival each each June - but canceled last year because of the coronavirus.

Taste of Jamaica took second place with its jerk chicken plate with cabbage, rice and peas, as well as a creative cold salad wrapped in a raw plantain. Taste of Jamaica is owned by Jamaican native Sonia Beckford, who lives in Winston-Salem.

First place went to Drunken Noodles food truck, based in Durham. Drunken Noodles, which sells authentic Thai food, won with two fiery dishes - "devil" noodles and "crazy fire" noodles" - incorporating its homemade chile garlic oil.

Ghassan's - the food-truck arm of Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats restaurant in Greensboro - won third place with fried cauliflower with tahini sauce, radish salad and a pastrami sub using pastrami made by Freirich Foods in Salisbury.