Winston-Salem has not had the best of luck with Cajun/Creole restaurants. The few we’ve had never seemed to stick around very long, and we haven’t had one for years.

But beginning at 3 p.m. June 26, we’ll have one again.

Razzoo’s Cajun Café, a chain based in Dallas, Texas, will open at 206 Harvey St. in the former Hickory Tavern location in Hanestowne Village off South Stratford Road.

Razzoo’s is a moderately priced, full-service restaurant that features Cajun and other hearty Southern fare.

This is the chain’s 23rd location, and only its second in North Carolina — the other being in Concord Mills.

Area director Andrew Tyler said that the company also is actively pursuing a location in Fayetteville, and hopes to add more restaurants in the Carolinas and mid-South in the near future.

The first Razzoo’s opened in 1991 in Dallas when “there was a lack of appreciation and knowledge around Louisiana cookin” in that area, according to the company’s website. The company is still led by a co-founder, Jeff Powell, its board chairman.

In the spirit of the Cajun culture of “laissez les bon temps rouler” (“let the good times roll”), Razzoo’s “doesn’t take it itself too seriously,” according to its website.

“This is a high-energy concept, where we try to keep everything fun,” said general manager Chris Asher.

The restaurant seats 226 people, including about a third of that on the large patio that can be enclosed or opened up depending on the weather.

It’s smaller than the Razzoo’s in Concord Mills but about average for the company as a whole, Tyler said.

The chain had $82 million in total sales in 2021, or about $3.6 million per unit. Checks average about $42 (or $49 for dine-in customers), with about 16% percent coming from alcohol sales.

The restaurant’s menu features a lot of seafood, but generally has moderate prices in the teens for entrees. The menu tops out at $22.99 with the blackened redfish — the one fish it gets fresh, Asher said.

He said that the etouffee and Creole sauces are not made in-house, but that others, including the roux for gumbo, are.

Razzoo’s red beans, he said, start with dried beans. “They are soaked for 24 hours, the Louisiana way, then cooked for three and a half hours.”

Razzoo’s also makes its own bread pudding and cheesecake in-house, he said.

The menu is broad, with something for everyone. Tyler, who has been with the company 20 years, said that it started out with a pretty much all Cajun menu. “But when we started to cross borders, we realized we needed dishes with a broader appeal. So now we have Cajun classics, some that are a little Cajun, and some that aren’t Cajun at all — like the salads,” Tyler said.

Appetizers include two kinds of gumbo — seafood or chicken and sausage — available by the cup ($7.99) or bowl ($9.99). There are also fried pickle chips, wings, popcorn shrimp, crab cakes and boudin balls (traditional Cajun pork sausage and rice balls).

Two of the restaurant’s most popular items are the fried gator tails ($12.49, with fries) and rat toes ($8.99). The latter are jalapeno poppers, with seafood stuffing and a breaded coating, that are deep-fried and served with Cajun buttermilk — Razzoo’s version of ranch dressing.

Oysters are sold grilled or on the half shell. There also is peel-and-eat shrimp.

The Cajun Classics section of the menu ($15.49 to $22.99) includes blackened redfish, salmon, chicken, tilapia or catfish, as well as etouffee, grilled alligator, and andouille sausage with red beans and rice. A combo entrée ($16.99) — served in a cast-iron skillet — includes andouille sausage, red beans, garlic toast, shrimp Creole and crawfish etouffee.

Menu symbols denote the spicier items as well as the most popular items ranked by the “krewe” members of its customer-loyalty program.

Other Cajun-inspired dishes appear under Bubba’s Favorites, including jambalaya pasta with chicken, shrimp and sausage ($16.99), Cajun fried steak ($15.49) and Creole pork chops ($15.99).

The restaurant also sells several po’boys, fried chicken or shrimp baskets, a cheeseburger and stuffed grilled tilapia.

There are no vegetarian entrees, but on request “most of the dishes can be made without the protein,” Asher said.

The restaurant also offers a gluten-free menu on request.

Green beans come with several entrees, and ones that don’t come with rice tend to have mashed potatoes instead. There also is corn on the cob, slaw, dirty rice, fries and hush puppies.

Razzoo’s has a handful of regular $9.99 lunch specials and $5 happy-hour specials. It also occasionally runs such other specials as $10 burgers (regularly $13.99) or “2 eat for $23,” where customers can choose one appetizer plus two entrees.

Razzoo’s has full ABC permits. It offers about 10 beers on tap — available in 16 or 22 ounces — as well as bottled beer, cider, seltzer and hard iced tea. There is a small wine list but an extensive liquor menu — with Cajun or Louisiana touches throughout. That includes Razzoo’s version of the Hurricane ($10) with rum and passionfruit, and a Gator “trashcan punch” ($10) with two kinds of vodka, two kinds of rum, Southern Comfort and more.

There’s also the Worm Burner ($13) with Southern Comfort, Tito’s Vodka, grenadine, Don Q 151 Rum and gummy worms. That carries an “extra strong” warning and servers are trained to limit customers to a two-drink maximum.

The two-drink maximum also applies to Razzoo’s 92-ounce fish-bowl cocktails ($20) that are designed for (and limited to) at least two people.

Asher said that the restaurant does not plan to offer live music or regular events. But come Mardi Gras time, it will celebrate. “We give out beads, employees get dressed up like you see in New Orleans,” Asher said. “The music will be pumping, and the drinks will be flowing.”

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem gets a Cajun restaurant