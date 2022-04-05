Winston-Salem gets a new bubble-tea and ramen shop

Winston-Salem has a new bubble-tea and ramen shop. Binki Café had its soft opening March 29 and grand opening April 1 at 3894 Oxford Station Way, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard in the former Curryfic location.

This is the second Binki Café in the state. The first is in Charlotte.

Owners R’nold and Aurora Tanchico are Filipino Americans and former Winston-Salem residents. From 2007 to 2011, they ran New Manila Filipino food store on Silas Creek Parkway.

When one of their children enrolled at UNC-Charlotte, the Tanchicos moved the entire family. Chinese Americans from New York had opened Binki Café in Charlotte, near the university, in early 2019. Not long after, two of the Tanchicos’ four children started working there. “We got to know the owners, and we said jokingly, ‘If you ever want to sell ...’” R’nold Tanchico said.

In October 2019, the Tanchicos took over the business.

Binki Café Address: 3894 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103 Phone: 336-997-9434 Hours: noon to 10 p.m. daily Website: binkicafews.com Facebook: @binkicafecharlotte Instagram: @binkicafenc

Originally, Binki was a typical bubble-tea shop, selling mostly beverages along with a few Asian snack foods. Tanchico decided to add ramen. “Being right near the university, I thought a lot of students might want more food. So, I added the ramen so we’d have meals, instead of just snacks.”

Binki now is as much restaurant as beverage shop, with a large food menu, though Tanchico said that sales are still about two-thirds bubble tea.

In addition to bubble tea, beverages include cold-brew coffees, pearl lattes, iced flavored teas, shakes, slushies and smoothies.

The top-selling bubble tea ($4.50 to $6) is the brown sugar. Other bubble-tea or milk-tea flavors include matcha, caramel, coconut, mango and strawberry.

Flavored teas ($4.50 to $5.50) include mango green tea, winter melon black tea and peach oolong. Especially popular are the Galaxy Series of Teas that come with food-safe but nonedible LED ice cubes. “The ice cubes are water-activated so when they get wet they light up – and change colors,” Tanchico said.

Binki also sells soft-serve, lactose-free ice cream in a cup or waffle cone ($5.99) and as sundaes ($6.49).

Specialty desserts include the banana turon ($6.99), which consists of fried banana fritters, vanilla ice cream and condensed mil/brown sugar drizzle; and the halo-halo ($7.99), which is mixed fruit and jellies on creamy shaved ice with purple yam ice cream and flan. The latter, Tanchico said, is Filipino. “’Halo-halo’ means ‘to mix,’ so you’re supposed to stir it altogether before you eat it,” Tanchico said.

The rest of the menu is devoted to savory snacks and meals.

The snacks, Tanchico said, are a mix of Asian fusion foods. Lumpia ($6.99) are Filipino fried vegetable spring rolls; Shanghai rolls, despite the name, are simply a meat version of the Filipino lumpia.

The best-selling snack, Tanchico said, is the Japanese takoyaki ($7.99), which is essentially octopus fritters served with a sweet sauce.

Other snacks include Korean pork sausage, Japanese gyoza (pork dumplings) and Chinese shumai (shrimp and pork dumplings).

Stir-fried noodles are $12.99 with chicken or pork or $17.99 with beef or shrimp. They are available with a choice udon, soba, pancit bihon (Filipino cornstarch) or pancit canton (Filipino wheat and egg) noodles.

The best-selling ramen is the tonkotsu ($14.99), with pork belly and pork broth. Other ramens are available in seafood, chicken and vegetarian versions.

Rice bowls start at $12.99 and come with chicken or pork, shrimp, salmon or beef.

Binki Café has about 65 seats inside, plus small patios in front and out back.

The restaurant does not serve alcohol. It does have online ordering and will offer third-party delivery.

Tanchico’s eldest son, R’nold Tanchico III, is the manager of the Winston-Salem location.

His father, who still works full-time as a nurse, said he would like to open more Binki Cafes eventually. “I’d like to have one to give each of my children,” he said.

