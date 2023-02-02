Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille.

The restaurant is on the ground floor of the 500 W. Fifth building at the corner of Spruce Street.

Well-known Winston-Salem chef Harrison Littell is the executive chef of the new restaurant, a steakhouse concept. Brian Gebhard is the chef de cuisine.

Littell, who has floated around in recent years as he started a family, said that Don Flow, who owns 500 W. Fifth, approached him about running the kitchen at Downtown Grille. “I’ve known Don Flow since I was a teenager, and I was doing some catering for him,” Littell said. “And he was just talking to me about my plans for the future. And when he brought this up, I thought now is the time to do it.”

Downtown Grille is one of 19 restaurants owned by the Parry Restaurant Group, whose managing partner is Stephan Parry. “Steve Parry used to have a Downtown Grille in Charlottesville (Va.) and Don ate there when his son was going to UVa,” Littell said. “Steve wanted to branch out and this was a good opportunity. There’s a lot going on in Winston-Salem. We have a lot of good restaurants, and some are even getting national attention.”

The Downtown Grille concept is a steakhouse, but it’s a little more. “It’s a New American steakhouse, so Brian and I can focus on creativity,” Littell said. “We still have the classics, but we can have some fun, too. Really, there’s something for everyone.”

Littell and Gebhard are known for working with local farmers and artisan producers. Ground beef for burgers comes from Apple Brandy Beef in North Wilkesboro; chicken comes from Joyce Farms in Winston-Salem; and eggs, pork chops and more come from Harmony Ridge Farms in Tobaccoville.

Littell also is working with Fair Share Farms in Pfafftown for greens and Heritage Harvest Farms in Winston-Salem for mushrooms.

Bobby Boy Bakeshop is supplying bread and the basis of one of the desserts. Pasta is made in-house. The catch of the day is coming from North Carolina or South Carolina.

Starters range from a selection of Bobby Boy Bakeshop breads ($7) to a crudo plate of agua chile with cucumber, raw scallops, pickled onion and roe ($18).

Other starters include chicken thighs fried Korean-style with a sesame slaw ($18) and piquillo peppers stuffed with house-made lamb merguez sausage ($15).

The restaurant offers the classic steakhouse wedge salad with bacon and blue-cheese dressing ($14). The lone soup is roasted squash and apple ($13).

The steaks are limited to ribeye, N.Y. strip and filet mignon. The ribeye is available in a 14-ounce portion for $54 or a 22-ounce bone-in serving for two — dry-aged for 35 days — for $80. There’s lobster tail, alone or in a surf and turf with a filet, as well as lamb loin and bone-in pork chop.

Meats are offered with a choice of such sauces as au poivre, chimchurri and Bordelaise. Diners also can choose such toppings as blue cheese crumbles or Madeira mushrooms and shallots.

Other entrees include a North Carolina crabcake ($44), steak burger ($18), fresh pasta ($24) and Atlantic salmon ($34). The crabcake comes with charred onion remoulade, braised fennel and endive and fingerling potatoes. The pasta comes with sobrasada (cured Spanish sausage) cream, herbs, pistachio, ricotta and lemon.

A vegetarian plate ($29) features risotto, Piave cheese and local mushrooms.

Sides ($11 to $12) include roasted broccolini; buttermilk mashed potatoes; flash-fried Brussels sprouts; glazed carrots; and frites with truffle salt, rosemary and grated Piave.

There are three desserts ($10 to $12): a molten chocolate cake with Homeland Creamery ice cream, crème brulee and pistachio éclair.

Dan Todd, the general manager of the restaurant, said that the bar focuses primarily on wine and cocktails, though it does offer beer, including some popular N.C. craft brews in cans or bottles.

“The cocktails are on two levels,” Todd said. “For a steakhouse, we have the classics: sazerac, cosmopolitan, old-fashioned. But we also give bartenders leeway to create their own cocktails.”

The wine list has about 90 bottles. “The wine list is about 80% domestic or New World, and about 20% Old World, with a smattering of French and Italian,” Todd said. “We have some big names, like Ridge, Silver Oak, The Prisoner. But we also have some funky ones like Giant Steps and Portlandia. I’m also a big believer in big bottles — magnums and larger — because if you have the money to spend, what better way to entertain.”

Littell, 41, grew up in Winston-Salem, where his mother runs the popular Five Loaves Catering. “I started at 13 years old washing dishes, then as a server. I started cooking at 17,” he said.

After majoring in political science at UNC-Charlotte, he came back to Winston-Salem where he worked under Mike Heiney at Five Loaves. “Mike was super hard-core, old-school, but I really took to him, and he became a mentor for me.”

Littell then went to the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vt., and ended up cooking in Vermont restaurants for several years.

Returning to Winston-Salem, Littell worked at The Honey Pot just for a few months before it closed in March 2017. Since then he has worked on and off for his mother at Five Loaves, done various pop-ups, and run his own small catering service. When the pandemic hit, he took off much of 2020 to spend time with his sons, now 3 and 8.

Gebhard, 34, also grew up here, graduating from West Forsyth High School in 2007. He then went to UNC-Asheville, but wound up being lured into the restaurant business, including stints at Asheville’s famed Curate and the former Nightbell, another restaurant by Curate’s Katie Buttons. After returning to the Triad, he worked at Greensboro’s Machete, started his own pop-up business B! Yakitori, and worked at Six Hundred°.

“Me and Harrison just bounce off each other. We have a lot of fun when we’re back there (in the kitchen),” Gebhard said.

Downtown Grille Seats 82, including 15 at the bar and up to 10 in a private dining room. It uses Open Table for reservations.

The elegant main dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides. It features white-tablecloths and leather-bound chairs.

The last few years have seen some big shifts in dining habits, with a focus on casual atmosphere and increased takeout. Though a lot of people have been predicting the demise of fine dining, Littell sees things differently.

“Avant-garde fine dining has taken a big hit,” he said. “But in larger markets, you’re starting to see younger people get interested in white-tablecloth restaurants. And we’re already filling up with reservations.”