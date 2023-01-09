Winston-Salem gets a Vietnamese restaurant

One of the last restaurants to open in Winston-Salem in 2022 fills a void that restaurant diners have lamented for years. What Da Pho is a dedicated Vietnamese restaurant, run by native Vietnamese.

Xia Lieu opened What Da Pho in the last week of December at 102 W. Third St., in the lower level of the Liberty Plaza building in the spot formerly occupied by Meta’s, which closed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lieu is no stranger to Winston-Salem, but previously has run Asian fusion rather than Vietnamese restaurants. In the early 2000s, he owned Xia Asian Fusion Cuisine restaurant on Spruce Street, in the space now occupied by Dom’s. From about 2012 to 2016, he operated Xia Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, also in the Liberty Plaza Building, but one level up, in the space that Thai Harmony now occupies. In the years in between, he had an Asian fusion restaurant in Greensboro. For past few years, he had a pho restaurant in Greenville.

Lieu said he has returned to Winston-Salem partly for family reasons — but also because the city still lacked a strictly Vietnamese restaurant — though many Thai and Japanese restaurateurs offer pho on their menus these days.

Lieu has created a casual restaurant with a select number of Vietnamese dishes. The heart of the menu is eight different kinds of pho, but there also are banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli dishes, and a handful of appetizers.

The restaurant seats about 90 indoors, and has patio seating outside.

Appetizers ($4.50 to $7.95) include egg rolls, spring rolls, crab wontons and chicken lettuce wraps.

Pho comes in two sizes, with prices ranging from $9.95 to $13.95. There are five traditional beef pho — in various combinations of steak, meatballs, brisket, tripe and tendon. The restaurant also offers chicken, shrimp and vegetarian versions. Lieu said he can make vegan pho on request.

The vermicelli dishes — “buns” in Vietnamese — are rice noodles served with a choice of seasoned chicken, shrimp, beef, pork or vegetables ($11.95 to $12.95). The dish is kind of like a salad in that the noodles are served cold or room temperature, topped with warm meat or vegetables plus raw carrot, radish and cilantro, and served with a sauce on the side.

Banh mi sandwiches are made with French baguettes — a culinary influence from the era of the French colonization of Vietnam. Sort of Vietnam’s version of subs, banh mis typically come filled with meats, carrot, radish, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and mayonnaise.

What Da Pho’s banh mi ($5.95 to $6.95) come with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, egg, tofu or shrimp.

“Right now, we’re keeping the menu simple,” Lieu said, “but eventually we’ll have specials.”

What Da Pho’s beverages include sodas, tea, Thai tea and Vietnamese coffee. Lieu said he eventually plans to get ABC permits so he can sell beer and wine.

What Da Pho is a family business. Lieu’s wife, Anna Bui, is in charge of the kitchen. “And I go back and forth” between the kitchen and dining room, Lieu said.

The couple’s 9-year old son, Xander, is often there, too, after school.

Xander confided that he thinks his father is the better cook of the family, but then backtracked, saying they each have their specialties.

“Mom makes better noodles,” he said.