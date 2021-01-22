Winston-Salem residents encouraged to support local businesses with #takeoutpledgews

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has been encouraging area residents to support local, independently owned businesses with the “TakeOutPledgews, a grass-roots effort begun by local residents on social media.

The idea first surfaced on a Facebook post by James Douglas, a local bartender, who said he had heard about a similar effort in Durham and elsewhere.

The partnership has cited the struggles of small, local businesses to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these businesses are suffering financially. Some have been forced to close permanently.

The partnership wants people to pledge to patronize a local business twice a week. This may be a restaurant, bar, retail shop or any other kind of business. In the case of service businesses, the partnership asks people to tip extra if possible.

People also are encouraged to share their experiences and photos on social media using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews.

The partnership has a video about the effort that can be viewed at https://youtu.be/YGtAOP4nito.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

