Winston-Salem teen's gingerbread 'house' among the winners at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville
Julia Kincaid of Winston-Salem is among the winners of the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.

Kincaid won third place in the teen category for The Gingerbread Christmas Pyramid.

The grand prize of the contest went to the top winner in the adult category, The Merry Mischief Bakers of Phoenix, Ariz., for “St. Nick’s Christmas Décor Shop.” The team of bakers consisted of Sachiko Windbiel, Evonne Darby, Tim Stewart, Adam Starkey and Ted Scutti.

The top award comes with $25,000 in cash and prizes.

The Grove Park Inn had close to 100 entrees this year from around the country. Judges were celebrity chef Carla Hall, chef Geoff Blount, chef Nicholas Lodge and chef John Cook.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the houses will not be on public display at the Grove Park as they usually are.

Instead, people can view the winners online at www.omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park.

