Winston-Salem woman competes on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship

Friends even called her Betty Crocker.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hood’s love of baking began before she could even reach the stovetop. “Both of my parents always baked,” she said. “I learned from being in the kitchen with them from an early age. They would put me up on a chair so I could be stirring.”

Though Hood can’t say how she did in the competition, she did say she loved it. “It was absolutely incredible. I would do it all over again tomorrow.”

The first episode of Season 8, which is 2 hours, has Hood and her 11 fellow competitors baking fall and winter doughnuts as well as apple and cheese desserts. What viewers quickly find out is that almost every other competitor on the show is a full-time professional chef.

“That was very intimidating,” Hood said. “But I feel that I do well under pressure. I enjoy a challenge. I didn’t feel over my head. But the first day, I was like, ‘What the heck am I doing here?’ The others are very, very talented.”

Despite the stress, she said, the experience was enjoyable because everyone was welcoming and supportive.