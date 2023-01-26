Winston-Salem woman opens bakery to honor her late grandmother.

A baker inspired by her late grandmother is drawing fans to Marketplace Mall for her sweet-potato brownies, cream-cheese poundcake squares and more.

Winston-Salem native Shanata McMillian Shepard recently left her job in vocational rehabilitation to devote herself to her new venture, NataBelles Desserts, which opened in September in a kiosk at Marketplace, 2101 Peters Creek Parkway.

“My grandma gave me that name as a baby,” Shepard said, explaining the bakery’s name.

The genesis of the business dates to 2018, the year Shepard’s grandmother Catherine McMillian passed away.

“When my grandma passed, I had a lot of grief. I was depressed,” Shepard said. “And she loved to bake. So baking became my therapy.”

Shepard began baking for friends and family. “And it just kind of grew through word of mouth,” she said.

But Shepard, 43, had no plans to quit her day job and open a bakery until last spring. One day while dropping off her now 8-year-old Ar’Jai at Sherman’s Drop-In Childcare in the mall, she noticed that the kiosk formerly occupied by Ruby G’s Buttercreme Sensations, which moved up the road to West Salem Shopping Center, had become available.

Despite being in a kiosk in the middle of the mall corridor, Shepard is able to bake up quite a storm with one commercial oven, three stand mixers and a little bit of help. MacKenzie Miller is her assistant baker and her husband, Robert Shepard, and oldest son, 15-year-old Chancelor McMillian-Lewis, help out when they can.

Shepard’s most popular treat is a sweet-potato brownie, which isn’t a brownie at all. They are essentially a blondie made with sweet-potato pie filling. “When I first started telling people about it, no one knew what a blondie was, so I started calling it a brownie because it was easier,” Shepard said.

“This started when I was making sweet potato poundcake and it failed. You know how cakes will fall when they have too much sugar? But it was so good, I said I need to do something with this. It took me about five months to get it down.”

Shepard bakes the brownies, or blondies, plain. The addition of sweet-potato pie filling makes them much like a pudding cake, very soft and moist in the center, but with crispy edges.

When customers buy them, Shepard customizes them to order with toppings of cream-cheese icing, caramel sauce or pecans – or any combination of them.

The result is a bit of a gooey mess, but that’s part of the appeal. “We call it the drip …. People really like that,” Shepard said.

Shepard also uses sweet-potato pie filling in her unconvential cinnamon rolls, which she calls Sin-O'Man-Bunz. These consist of an almost-cookie-like dough with pecans and sweet-potato pie filling. It’s rolled, sliced and baked in a pond of even more sweet-potato pie filling, then topped with pecans, cream-cheese icing and caramel.

Another popular item at NataBelles are cream-cheese poundcake squares, which are kind of a cross between a cheesecake and poundcake and moist and light, not dense.

She also makes a lemon cream-cheese blondies, strawberry blondies, Oreo blondies and “banilla” poundcake. She’s also taking orders for various heart-shaped cakes, brownies and blondies for Valentine’s Day.

Our menu changes each operating day. We have sweet potato brownies and cream cheese poundcake squares daily though.

Though Marketplace Mall doesn’t get the traffic it used to get, Shepard said that a lot of her customers are people who already knew her or who hear about her on social media – rather than Hamrick’s or other mall shoppers who happen to walk by.

Right now, she is just open three days a week so she can keep up with demand.

“We sell out a lot. The other day, somebody drove here from Mebane, because they had heard about me on social media,” she said.

Shepard still seems a little surprised that her career and life has changed so much in the last few months, but she said she feels she was just following the signs she was given – and that she still feels so connected to her grandmother, even though she’s been gone for five years. It’s that love, she said, that inspires her baking every day.

“I always say there’s a purpose in pain,” she said, referring to how her grief led her into baking.

“If not for my grandma, I never would have done this. Even though she didn’t get to see it, I can feel her here.”

PHOTOS: NataBelles Desserts in Marketplace Mall features sweet potato treats NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts NataBelles Desserts