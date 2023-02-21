When Dave Hillman moved to Winston-Salem in 1998, he already had one failed restaurant under his belt, plus thousands of late-night hours bartending and a distaste for the corporate world of finance.

Fast-forward 25 years, and Hillman is the successful owner of four local restaurants – the first of which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Burke Street Pizza opened Feb. 13, 2003, at 1140 Burke St., and is still going strong. It has been successful enough that Hillman has a second location at 3352 Robinhood Road in Sherwood Plaza. He also owns Quiet Pint Tavern and That Place in the West End.

Hillman moved here to take one last stab at finance, working with a small day-trader company. When the market crashed and the company went out of business a few years later, Hillman was left looking for work.

In visiting the bars on Burke Street, he couldn’t help but notice the lack of restaurants on the street. “I liked to go at night, and back then one of the main places was Burke Street,” he said, because then – as now – it had a handful of bars all within a block or two.

“I said to myself, ‘What do people do when they go out drinking?’ Well, they get hungry, and they want to eat,” Hillman said. “Then when I saw Morning Dew Coffeehouse (which began in Burke Street Pizza’s location) was moving up the street, I went right in there and rented the place. “

Hillman, a native of Long Island, N.Y., found himself a partner, whom he bought out after a year or so. He also found a manager and fellow New Yorker in Howard Kaye, at the time a manager at Village Tavern in Reynolda Village. Kaye eventually became a partner before being bought out by Hillman.

Hillman and Kaye—both native New Yorkers – felt that Winston-Salem was lacking in New York-style pizza.

“I didn’t know the pizza business,” Hillman said. “But the pizza business is very organized, I went to trade shows where you could take courses. Pizza is dough, sauce and cheese – I learned everything I could about them. I tried everything. I got samples. I took notes. I figured out the best cheese, the best sauce,” he said.

“Howard knew everything about running a kitchen. And I had had a restaurant (in Florida) and had learned a lot from my mistakes.”

In reviewing the restaurant in January 2004, the Journal’s restaurant critic at the time, Candide Jones, gave Burke Street three out of four stars, saying it had some of the best pizza in town.

“The New York-style pizza is good—very good,” Jones wrote. “And it is New York-style pizza, with a yeasty, flavorful crust a little puffy on the outside edge, slimming down to a thin, crisp, well-browned middle, covered with just the right amount of tomato sauce and dripping with hot strings of mozzarella. Ahhh.”

Now, Burke Street No. 1 has 35 plaques on the wall for best pizza, from Smitty’s Notes, the Journal and others. “There’s more in the back. I couldn’t fit them all on the wall,” Hillman said.

Burke Street also was notable because it was open so late – until 3 a.m. on many nights. Those late hours lasted about 15 years, until just before the pandemic.

Hillman said he has stuck with the same menu and same recipes, and even uses a lot of the same brands of ingredients that he started with back in 2003.

Hillman has had a couple misses in the restaurant business. Dudley’s on the Park – which was famously panned by the Journal’s Dinner Laura Giovanelli – lasted less than two years in the former Sawtooth Building on Marshall Street, closing in 2007. Dudley’s was changed to My Cousin Vinny’s, but that didn’t last long either, closing in 2008. In 2009, Hillman also opened Big Howie’s Roadside Grill in Clemmons but kept that for just a couple of years.

Uncle Buzzy’s, a sandwich shop that also sold carnival food, opened in 2018 and lasted less than a year on First Street. And Hillman recently converted West End Poke into That Place because it was barely scraping by.

Burke Street Pizza Address: 1140 Burke St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 (with second location at 3352 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27106) Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday Phone: 336-721-0011 Website: burkestreetpizza.com Facebook: @BurkeStreet

Hillman also had a Burke Street Pizza in Greensboro from 2012 to 2018. He said that location did pretty well, but he ultimately decided it was too hard for him to manage it from a distance.

Still, that leaves him with four restaurants, none of which are going away any time soon. Hillman said That Place’s revenue in each of its first three months has equaled the best months that West End Poke ever had.

So, what are the secrets of his success? “We use quality products, and I still have five employees who were with me on day one,” Hillman said.

Jason O’Brien is one of those. He started at Burke Street No. 1 and then opened No. 2 on Robinhood Road in 2010 – and he’s still the manager there.

Then there’s Hugo Lopez, who started in 2003 as a dishwasher, moved up to pizza maker and eventually became the manager at No. 1, the job he still holds today. Not only that, but Lopez’ wife, daughter and three sons now all work in the restaurant. “None of his sons was even born when the restaurant opened,” Hillman said.

Jeff Livengood was a manager in the beginning, and he’s still there but now making deliveries.

“I remember Jeff coming to me and saying, ‘Hugo can make pizzas better than me,’ Hillman said. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? He’s not tall enough to reach the ovens.’ But Jeff was right.

Boris Bliman was Burke Street’s very first delivery driver, starting in August 2003.

“One night it was really hot, and Boris’ car broke down,” Livengood said. “He asked to borrow mine – but I didn’t know what he wanted it for, so I said no. The next thing I know, he’s running down the street as fast as he can in the August heat to deliver a pizza on foot. It wasn’t that far away, but that’s just Boris.”

Hillman said he’s been lucky to find such good employees. “Having that consistency really helps,” he said.

The last few years have been a challenge to that consistency. But takeout pizza places generally fared better than other restaurants during the pandemic, and Hillman said the restaurants are on solid ground.

“They have their lulls, but we’re doing well,” he said.

“The biggest challenge now is cost. We used to charge 50 cents for a side of ranch, now some places are charging $1.50. We’re dealing with the price pressures that everybody sees and the mass exodus of people from the industry – people like Target offer them more money than we can pay and with benefits.”

Hillman has resisted price increases – his 14-inch cheese pizza now costs just $2 more than it did in 2003—but he said that he is going to have to break down and increase prices soon.

Supply-chain issues also have been a real headache, especially when your main product has just a few primary ingredients. “The other day I had a slice of pizza, and it wasn’t right,” he said. “I asked Jason if this was Grande cheese (an industry standard mozzarella) and Jason said, no, he couldn’t get Grande.”

Still, Hillman can’t complain too much. Some things haven’t changed in the restaurant business. Americans love pizza. And Winston-Salem loves Burke Street Pizza.

“It’s a good value,” Hillman said. “You can feed your whole family for an affordable price.”

PHOTOS: Burke Street Pizza celebrates 20 years