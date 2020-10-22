Winston-Salem's Tart Sweets bakery will not reopen

Tart Sweets, 854 W. Fifth St., has closed permanently.
Though many businesses have been forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tart Sweets is closing because of a health issue, said co-owner Chelsea Tart.
The bakery has been shuttered most of the pandemic, filling only custom orders and holding a few special weekend events over the past eight months.
Chelsea Tart, 30, and her mother, Lynn, 58, co-own Tart Sweets and Camel City Coffee, 100 Oakwood Drive off Stratford Road. The latter is still open.
“We have always prided ourselves on fresh, from-scratch goods, and the fact of the matter is that a lot of hard physical labor goes into that baking - as well as a lot of love,” Chelsea Tart said. “With the long hours and extreme physical toll required of a bakery, and our reluctance to hand over the keys to our beloved kitchen, our sweet Lynn's health was suffering.”
Lynn Tart’s health has suffered ever since she was treated for stage-four throat cancer 13 years ago, her daughter said. “My mom has been in remission for 13 years, but she has all these lingering side effects. She has been in and out of the hospital for the past five years.”
The Tarts founded Tart Sweets about 10 years ago, first selling at farmers markets and other locations, before opening a retail spot at 1318 S. Hawthorne Road. She and her mother moved to Fifth Street in 2015, adding more baked goods and coffee to its lineup.
The Tarts opened Camel City Coffee late last summer.
Chelsea Tart said that with the bakery’s lease ending in October, it made sense to close. She said that Camel City Coffee is doing well. In fact, the Tarts are planning a second location at 102 W. Third St. in Liberty Plaza downtown, overlooking the new Kaleideum. They expect the new coffee shop to open in November.
The first Camel City Coffee location is open for takeout and patio seating. Chelsea Tart said that Camel City will continue to offer fresh baked cookies, muffins and other breakfast items. For the time being, it will not carry any of Tart Sweet’s macarons, cakes or other items, but it may in the future.
Chelsea Tart thanked her many loyal customers in her farewell post on Facebook.
“All good things must come to an end, and Tart Sweets was definitely good - no, fantastic,” she said. “We will forever be grateful for the community that is Winston-Salem, that allowed us to grow and to expand.”
