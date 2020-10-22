Winston-Salem's Tart Sweets bakery will not reopen

Tart Sweets, 854 W. Fifth St., has closed permanently.

Though many businesses have been forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tart Sweets is closing because of a health issue, said co-owner Chelsea Tart.

The bakery has been shuttered most of the pandemic, filling only custom orders and holding a few special weekend events over the past eight months.

Chelsea Tart, 30, and her mother, Lynn, 58, co-own Tart Sweets and Camel City Coffee, 100 Oakwood Drive off Stratford Road. The latter is still open.

“We have always prided ourselves on fresh, from-scratch goods, and the fact of the matter is that a lot of hard physical labor goes into that baking - as well as a lot of love,” Chelsea Tart said. “With the long hours and extreme physical toll required of a bakery, and our reluctance to hand over the keys to our beloved kitchen, our sweet Lynn's health was suffering.”

Lynn Tart’s health has suffered ever since she was treated for stage-four throat cancer 13 years ago, her daughter said. “My mom has been in remission for 13 years, but she has all these lingering side effects. She has been in and out of the hospital for the past five years.”