WS couple serving up Southern comfort on New Walkertown Road

A Winston-Salem couple is hoping to breathe new life into the former site of Zesto’s Burgers and Papa Lee’s Grill at 2600 New Walkertown Road.

Goodness Gracious, owned by Selina and Damion Galloway, is opening July 6.

“This is all about Southern home-cooked meals,” Selina Galloway said of the restaurant.

Goodness Gracious Address: 2600 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Phone: 336-448-2011 Hours: noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Facebook: Goodness Gracious of WS

The Galloways grew up in Winston-Salem, became high school sweethearts and now have been married 12 years.

Damion Galloway started doing part-time work as a personal chef right before the coronavirus pandemic began, and the couple launched a food truck called Goodvibez last year.

Selina Galloway just recently left a longtime job at Pepsico to help her husband start the restaurant.

Damion Galloway said he chose the name Goodness Gracious because that’s the reaction he wants from customers. “Here in the South, that’s just something you’d hear people say when the food tastes good,” he said.

Goodness Gracious will offer much of the same Southern comfort food as Goodvibez. The menu will feature such entrees as meatloaf, pot roast, fried chicken wings and fried fish for $7.22. Sides ($2.22 each) will include mac ’n’ cheese, rice and gravy, green beans, and cabbage. Salads are available in two sizes ($3.22 and $7.22), and can be ordered with shrimp, salmon or chicken breast (for $4.22 extra).

Combo plates offer one meat and two sides for $12.22 or two meats and one side for $18.22.

There also are such specialty plates as oxtails and chicken curry.

There also will such homemade desserts as chocolate and strawberry layer cakes and lemon iced pound cake.

Drinks include freshly made sweet tea and lemonade. The restaurant will not serve alcohol.

Selina Galloway said that the couple is keeping the food truck, but probably will use it only for private events and festivals as they focus on the restaurant.

The Galloways expect Goodness Gracious to focus on takeout, but there will be indoor seating as well as a small patio.

They might use the drive-thru once they start call-in orders, Selina Galloway said. They also are looking at DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery, as well as online ordering, but haven’t yet made any final decisions. “Once we get started and see how things are going, we’ll see if there’s a demand for it,” Selina Galloway said. “We’ll do it based on what the people want. That’s our mindset.”

The restaurant will have counter ordering, with names being called when orders are ready. All food is served ready for takeout, whether people are dining in or not.

Selina Galloway said that though Goodness Gracious will offer a lot of traditional Southern food, it will have not have pork. “We know pork drives high blood pressure in the African American community. So we won’t cook it or even season with it except by request for a catering job.”

She said that Good Gracious will focus on giving customers something that tastes like home — an option that she said is missing in the area around New Walkertown Road and Winston-Salem State University.

“There’s really nothing but fast food on that side of town. We want something good but comforting. Sometimes you just want a plate from grandma’s kitchen,” Selina Galloway said.

Damion Galloway added, “We’re very church-oriented, too. We want everybody to feel at home.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.