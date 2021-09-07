Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival set for Sept. 25 in Elkin

The Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

First off in the morning will be the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on the corner of Bridge and Standard Street. There will be pumpkins and watermelon from growers all over the East Coast, vying to see who has the biggest pumpkin.