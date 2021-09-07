 Skip to main content
Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival set for Sept. 25 in Elkin
A lot of water fattened up this winner

Madeline Asbell (5), of Durham, checks out the entry of James and John Van Hook, of Sommerset KY, for the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Weigh Off contest portion of the "Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival" event along Main Street in Elkin, N.C., Saturday September 25, 2010. Janet and Chris Kent, of Sevierville TN, set a new world record for the largest watermelon with a weight of 291.0 pounds.

The Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

First off in the morning will be the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on the corner of Bridge and Standard Street. There will be pumpkins and watermelon from growers  all over the East Coast, vying to see who has the biggest pumpkin.

There also will be a variety of food, antiques and craft vendors, plus a kids' bouncy house, petting zoo and pony rides.

For more information visit yadkinvalley.org or call the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111.

