Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival set for Sept. 25 in Elkin

The Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on Main Street in downtown Elkin.
First off in the morning will be the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on the corner of Bridge and Standard Street. There will be pumpkins and watermelon from growers all over the East Coast, vying to see who has the biggest pumpkin.
There also will be a variety of food, antiques and craft vendors, plus a kids' bouncy house, petting zoo and pony rides.
For more information visit yadkinvalley.org or call the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111.
