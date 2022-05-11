Yadkin Valley Wine Festival returns to Elkin on May 21 after three-year hiatus

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is back for the first time since 2019.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 in Elkin Municipal Park.

It will feature wines from 18 Yadkin Valley wineries, including four new ones that have opened since the last festival: Golden Road Vineyards in State Road, Haze Gray Vineyards and Hidden Vineyard in Dobson and Stardust Cellars in Wilkesboro. Returning wineries include Shelton Vineyards, Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Hanover Park Vineyards, Grassy Creek Vineyard & Winery, Surry Cellars and more.

The festival will include live beach, soul and rock 'n' roll music from the Castaways band from 1 to 5 p.m. DJ Ronny Lane will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There also will be several food vendors. The festival offers a wine-check service for those who buy bottles of wine and prefer not to carry them around all day. There also is a shuttle service to and from area hotels.

The festival coincides with the Tour de Vino, which offers five bike rides (beginning at 8 a.m.), ranging from 30 to 100 miles and includes complimentary admission to the wine festival.

Tickets to the festival are $22 in advance and $30 at the gate. Day-of tickets are $22 for active-duty and retired military personnel. A limited number of VIP tickets, at $100, offer shorter lines, preferred parking, a festival T-shirt and access to the hospitality tent. Non-tasting tickets for anyone 16 and older are $5. Children younger than 16 are admitted free. Parking is $5.

For more information or to buy tickets to the festival, go to yvwf.com or call 336-526-1111.

For more information or tickets for the Tour de Vino, visit yvtdv.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

