Yamas Mediterranean Street Food opens a new location off Hanes Mall Boulevard
Yamas Mediterranean Street Food opens a new location off Hanes Mall Boulevard

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food, a popular downtown restaurant, has opened a new location at 1330 Creekshire Way in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

The new Yamas, in a former Famous Toastery location, opened Nov. 17.

The original Yamas opened in March 2019 at 624 W. Fourth St. downtown.

The Michael Family Restaurant Group – founded by husband and wife Chris and Zoe Michael - also opened a Yamas on the campus of Wake Forest University this year.

Yamas is a fast-casual concept based on Mediterranean street food that keeps most items under $10. Customers order at the counter and can customize their meals as they are made right in front of them. Menu items include gyros, souvlaki, falafel and hummus, and customers can build their own pitas, salads or grain bowls. Customers also can mix and match proteins, vegetables, sauces and other ingredients.

The concept allows customers a lot of flexibility in the menu, and though the food is fresh, it is also fast because almost everything can be prepared ahead of time.

The new location is a bit larger than the space downtown. It has 3,500 square feet and seats 72. It also has a larger kitchen, which allowed for a rotisserie oven. Though the menus at both locations are almost identical, the new location does offer rotisserie chicken, sold by the quarter, and roasted potatoes. It also has slightly larger selection of fresh juices at the self-serve juice counter.

The new location will eventually serve beer and wine, just like the downtown Yamas, but currently is waiting for the permits to come through.

The Michael Family Restaurant Group also owns Mama Zoe Michael’s, Waldo’s Wings and Cin Cin Burger Bar.

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Address: 1330 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103

Phone: 336-967-6498

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Facebook: @eatyamas

Website: eatyamas.com

