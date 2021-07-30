Yamas to open 2 new locations

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food half-grain/half-salad bowl with freekeh wheat, arugula, falafel, feta cheese, quinoa, tomato and cucumber salad, red onions and marinated chickpeas, with spanakopita add-on. Dressings/spreads on the side are (from top) lemon and lime tahini, tzatziki and hummus.
Cucumber, tomato and onion salad , among other options at Yamas on W. Fourth Street.
Greek pastries Kataifi (on the flanks) and Floyeres (center) at Yamas on W. Fourth Street.
Zoe and Chris Michael, owners of Yamas Mediterranean Street Food on W. Fourth Street.
Stuffed grape leaves at Yamas on W. Fourth Street.
Yamas Mediterranean Street Food is at 624 W. Street Fourth St.
Yamas Mediterranean Street Food is a new fast-casual concept opening downtown at 624 W. Fourth St.
The pomegranate braised lamb salad at Yamas on West Fourth Street features a bed of arugula and organic greens with white chocolate baba ganoush, feisty feta mousse, pomegranate braised lamb, red cabbage slaw, feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, gigantes (giant beans) and sriracha greek yogurt sauce.
Sesame Koulouria at Yamas on West Fourth Street.
Chicken rice bowl at Yamas on West Fourth Street includes lemon basamiti rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken, souvlaki, feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato/cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans), roasted red pepper chickpea dressing.
Yamas, a popular downtown restaurant, is planning two additional locations.
Yamas, owned by Michael Family Restaurant Group, opened in March 2019 at 624 W. Fourth St.
The new locations of Yamas will be on the campus of Wake Forest University, and off Hanes Mall Boulevard at 1330 Creekshire Way, a former location for Famous Toastery.
Yamas is a fast-casual concept based on Mediterranean street food that keeps most items under $10. Customers order at the counter and can customize their meals as they are made right in front of them. Menu items include gyros, souvlaki, falafel and hummus, and customers can build their own pitas, salads or grain bowls.
The concept allows customers a lot of flexibility in the menu, and though the food is fresh, it is also fast because almost everything can be prepared ahead of time. The heart of the menu is sandwiches, salads and grain bowls, and customers can mix and match ingredients.
Zena Gallins, the director of operations for the Michael Family Restaurant Group, said that the WFU location, in partnership with the Aramark food-service company, will be essentially a smaller takeout operation designed for university students and staff. It is expected to open in August around the time that students return to campus for the fall semester.
The location at Creekshire Way will be larger than downtown Winston-Salem’s – not so much in the dining space as in the kitchen. The extra kitchen space will allow the new location to add Greek rotisserie chicken to its menu, and will have enough room to have a devoted kitchen area for online and takeout orders.