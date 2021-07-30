Yamas to open 2 new locations

Yamas, a popular downtown restaurant, is planning two additional locations.

Yamas, owned by Michael Family Restaurant Group, opened in March 2019 at 624 W. Fourth St.

The new locations of Yamas will be on the campus of Wake Forest University, and off Hanes Mall Boulevard at 1330 Creekshire Way, a former location for Famous Toastery.

Yamas is a fast-casual concept based on Mediterranean street food that keeps most items under $10. Customers order at the counter and can customize their meals as they are made right in front of them. Menu items include gyros, souvlaki, falafel and hummus, and customers can build their own pitas, salads or grain bowls.

The concept allows customers a lot of flexibility in the menu, and though the food is fresh, it is also fast because almost everything can be prepared ahead of time. The heart of the menu is sandwiches, salads and grain bowls, and customers can mix and match ingredients.

Zena Gallins, the director of operations for the Michael Family Restaurant Group, said that the WFU location, in partnership with the Aramark food-service company, will be essentially a smaller takeout operation designed for university students and staff. It is expected to open in August around the time that students return to campus for the fall semester.