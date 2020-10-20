You don't have to cancel Halloween this year, but learn to play it safe

The holiday season is upon us, with the first fall one, Halloween, right around the corner. Normally, this is a time for parties and socializing — except we’re not really supposed to be doing that now.
The good news is that we don’t have to cancel Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bad news is we have to do a little differently.
No one wants to cancel Halloween, that's for sure. U.S. sales of Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. Sales of Halloween chocolate alone were up even more, 25%.
Yet, more than 50% of families plan to stay in this Halloween and watch a scary movie instead of trick-or-treating, according to a survey by See's Candies.
And keep in mind that trick-or-treating is a team sport. That same survey found that about half of the people didn't expect to see any trick-or-treaters this year.
Halloween may not be quite as much fun this year, but there are ways to let your kids dress up and amass enough candy to make their dentist blush.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued some guidelines specifically for Halloween. Essentially, it’s a list of do’s and don’t’s, except the CDC is politically correct enough to present it as three lists of lower-, moderate- and higher-risk activities.
You can interpret it however you want, but I would consider the higher-risk activities as those you want to avoid to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Among the higher-risk activities are:
- Door-to-door trick-or-treating
- Attending an indoor haunted house
- Attending an indoor party
- Attending an outdoor fall festival for which you must travel outside of your community
- Attending trick-or-treat events where candies or other items are handed out of car trunks
- Going on hay or tractor rides with people who are not part of your household.
Among the lower-risk activities:
- Carving pumpkins with members of your household and displaying outdoors where others can view them from a safe distance
- Carving pumpkins with friends outdoors where each person can maintain a safe distance
- Holding a scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed items they can find outdoors
- Holding a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Among the moderate-risk activities are:
- Going trick-or-treating where candy is packaged in individual goodie bags. Such bags should lined up separately, say on a table, rather than in a communal bowl where more than one person might touch any one bag
- Attending a small outdoor parade where everyone can display their costumes at a distance of more than 6 feet
- Attending an outdoor, walk-through haunted “forest” where people can maintain safe distancing
- Attending a outdoors Halloween party where everyone wears masks and remains 6 feet apart
- Visiting pumpkin patches or apple orchards, as long as everyone wears marks, keeps a 6-foot distance and use hand sanitizer or washes hands after handles pumpkins or apples
- Attending an outdoor movie night with a Halloween film, provided that seating can be spaced at least 6 feet apart.
- For anyone choosing to make goodie bags, the CDC recommends thorough hand-washing before and after handling the bags.
The moderate- and higher-risk activities are where parental supervision and common sense will be important. We're all sick of this pandemic, but if we want it to end sooner rather than later, we need to behave responsibly. The holidays are certain to be a challenge.
It can be confusing when you are talking about masks and Halloween. Sadly, the Halloween mask you got at Party City or some other place to go with a costume will probably offer zilch in the way coronavirus protection.
Some people may be tempted to wear a virus-protection mask underneath a Halloween mask. This is a bad idea. The CDC warns that this may make it hard to breathe.
In other words, it may be best to choose a costume that doesn’t require a Halloween mask, and then simply add a virus-protection mask with it.
Also, the CDC adds that any event in which alcohol (or drugs) are present may increase the risk that social-distancing guidelines will not be followed.
Like I said, some of us may not be having quite as much fun this year, but I’m not giving up, and you don’t have to, either.
