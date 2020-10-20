You don't have to cancel Halloween this year, but learn to play it safe

The holiday season is upon us, with the first fall one, Halloween, right around the corner. Normally, this is a time for parties and socializing — except we’re not really supposed to be doing that now.

The good news is that we don’t have to cancel Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bad news is we have to do a little differently.

No one wants to cancel Halloween, that's for sure. U.S. sales of Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. Sales of Halloween chocolate alone were up even more, 25%.

Yet, more than 50% of families plan to stay in this Halloween and watch a scary movie instead of trick-or-treating, according to a survey by See's Candies.

And keep in mind that trick-or-treating is a team sport. That same survey found that about half of the people didn't expect to see any trick-or-treaters this year.

Halloween may not be quite as much fun this year, but there are ways to let your kids dress up and amass enough candy to make their dentist blush.