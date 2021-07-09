Young Cardinal and Aperture team up for Anthony Bourdfain film, pop-up dinner

Young Cardinal Cafe and Aperture Cinema are coordinating a special dinner and a movie on July 20.

Aperture, 311 W. Fourth St., will be showing the new documentary "Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain" and Young Cardinal, 424 W. Fourth, will offer a special pop-up dinner before the screening.

Bourdain was a chef turned author and television host. His "Kitchen Confidential" was a best-selling book about the inner workings of restaurants. He also was the well-known host of "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" travel and food shows. Bourdain died in 2018 at age 61 of a suicide.

The evening will begin with a special four-course dinner at Young Cardinal. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

After dinner, attendees will walk down the street to Aperture for a private screening of "Roadrunner," which has been called an intimate look at how Bourdain went from being a virtually unknown chef to a world-famous culinary personality.

Seating for this event is limited. Tickets are $75 a person.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com or aperturecinema.com/no-reservations-pop-up.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

