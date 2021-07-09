 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Cardinal and Aperture team up for Anthony Bourdfain film, pop-up dinner
0 Comments

Young Cardinal and Aperture team up for Anthony Bourdfain film, pop-up dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Bourdain doc 'an act of therapy' for an acute loss

This image released by Focus Features shows Anthony Bourdain in Morgan Neville's documentary "Roadrunner." The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 11, 2021.

 HONS

Young Cardinal Cafe and Aperture Cinema are coordinating a special dinner and a movie on July 20.

Aperture, 311 W. Fourth St., will be showing the new documentary "Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain" and Young Cardinal, 424 W. Fourth, will offer a special pop-up dinner before the screening.

Bourdain was a chef turned author and television host. His "Kitchen Confidential" was a best-selling book about the inner workings of restaurants. He also was the well-known host of "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" travel and food shows. Bourdain died in 2018 at age 61 of a suicide.

The evening will begin with a special four-course dinner at Young Cardinal. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

After dinner, attendees will walk down the street to Aperture for a private screening of "Roadrunner," which has been called an intimate look at how Bourdain went from being a virtually unknown chef to a world-famous culinary personality.

Seating for this event is limited. Tickets are $75 a person.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com or aperturecinema.com/no-reservations-pop-up.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News