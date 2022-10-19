 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zwilling knife co. to host free event in Greensboro

The Extra Ingredient kitchen-supply store, 801 Friendly Center Road in Friendly Shopping Center in Greensboro, will be host to a free Zwilling Airstream Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

Zwilling, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of knives and cookware. The Extra Ingredient is one of only 15 stores in the nation and the only one in North Carolina or South Carolina selected for this event.

Zwilling's Airstream is a combination display room and demonstration kitchen on wheels. The event will include food and knife skills demos.

The Extra Ingredient will be giving away a free paring knife to the first 120 people who confirm they will attend the event through the free registration.

For more information or to register, visit extraingredient.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

