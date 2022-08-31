Dinner and a movie planned at Raffaldini Vineyards in Ronda

MOVIE NIGHT: Dinner & a Movie will be Sept. 10 at Raffaldini Vineyards, 450 Groce Road, Ronda. The film will be “Sideways.” The misadventures begin when Miles (Paul Giamatti), a struggling-to-recover divorcé and would-be novelist with a wine fixation, decides to gift old college buddy and washed-up actor Jack (Thomas Haden Church) with a celebratory trip to the vineyards of the Santa Ynez Valley the week before Jack’s wedding. Both men begin to careen dangerously and comically toward mid-life crises. It’s 2 hours and 6 minutes and is Rated: R (nudity, language, some strong sexual content). Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. from Gianno’s and will include Neapolitan pizza, dessert and wine. The film will begin at dark. Tickets are $30 at raffaldini.com.
JAZZ FESTIVAL: The John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at Oak Hollow Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point.
