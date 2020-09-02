Film Mulan release (copy)

Yifei Liu plays the title role of "Mulan." 

HONOR TO US ALL: It's been 22 years since Disney's Mulan wowed audiences in theaters in animated form, and now the live-action version is about to debut - though in homes instead, after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday, the new live "Mulan" will be available as a "Premier Access" title on the Disney+ streaming service, for an extra $29.99 on top of your digital subscription. Yifei Liu stars as Mulan, who must step in and disguise herself as a man to protect her aging father when the emperor decrees that all families must send one man to serve in the army. Visit www.disneyplus.com.

