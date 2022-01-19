NEW EXHIBIT: “Don Green: Sculpture, Paintings and Drawings” will be on display through Jan. 29 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Green’s recent sculpture was made from wood he received from Reynolda Gardens. Old trees from Reynolda House were cleared when they were preparing to reroof and refurbish the house. Most of the trees were magnolia and cedar. Green uses old cedar, cherry, oak and walnut for their special knots or grain patterns. The exhibit will feature earlier and new works. Green will also display three new abstract paintings that reference landscapes and smaller sketches. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.