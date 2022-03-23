Donna the Buffalo will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

MUSIC PERFORMANCE: Donna the Buffalo will perform at 8 p.m. March 26 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. Winston-Salem. The band is from Trumansburg, N.Y. A musician friend suggested “Dawn of the Buffalo” as a name for the band, which was misheard as “Donna the Buffalo” and, over 30 years later, the band is still called “Donna the Buffalo.” The followers of the group are called The Herd, a self-organized “tribe” of people who found each other at the group’s live events. Donna the Buffalo is one of the founding and host bands of the annual Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance and of the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival. Tickets are $30-$45 at theramkat.com. Visit donnathebuffalo.com or theramkat.com.