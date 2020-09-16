FUNDRAISING FUN: Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization, is holding its virtual Fundraiser and Silent Auction now through Sept. 26 with a goal of raising $50,000. All funds will support the outreach and author programming of Bookmarks. The celebration will feature multiple virtual author events and book clubs for a variety of ages in conjunction with the fundraiser, which will include a challenge matching grant, a “Date-With-a-Book” Raffle, and more than 75 silent-auction items. For more information and to register for free, visit www.Bookmarks.givesmart.com or text “Bookmarks” to 76278. The raffle, auction and bidding will end at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.
Dover Pottery crystalline vase to be auctioned off at virtual Bookmarks Fundraiser and Silent Auction
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dairi-O has begun construction of a restaurant to replace the one that lies in the path of the planned Northern Beltway.
Melissa McBride, a former Winston-Salem resident and Reynolds High School alumna, will be the star of one of several new "Walking Dead" shows …
Clark Whittington deserves a medal, or some such high honor, for his unique, ongoing contribution to Winston-Salem’s art scene.
- Updated
Corey "2E" Williams II will be part of this year's N.C. Folk Festival in his hometown of Greensboro. He sings with R&B/soul trio The Hamiltones.
- Updated
Dairi-O has begun construction of a restaurant to replace the one that lies in the path of the planned Northern Beltway.
Drive-thru fair coming to Winston-Salem next month. The only ride is in your car, but the food is still for sale.
The Carolina Classic Fair has announced a limited selection of food and activities from Oct. 1 through 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on 2…
It has been 15 years since movie audiences were first introduced to the Johnsten family in the movie "Junebug," a comedy-drama written by loca…
After initially drawing black-and-white, pen-and-ink circle mandalas for about six years, Steve Motsinger decided to incorporate a bit more co…
Of course Charlie Lovett didn’t know that by the time this novel was published, we’d be in the throes of the worst year in just about anyone’s…
I love tomatoes, and I love eggs, and I love tomatoes and eggs together.