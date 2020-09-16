Dover Pottery crystalline vase to be auctioned off at virtual Bookmarks Fundraiser and Silent Auction

FUNDRAISING FUN: Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization, is holding its virtual Fundraiser and Silent Auction now through Sept. 26 with a goal of raising $50,000. All funds will support the outreach and author programming of Bookmarks. The celebration will feature multiple virtual author events and book clubs for a variety of ages in conjunction with the fundraiser, which will include a challenge matching grant, a “Date-With-a-Book” Raffle, and more than 75 silent-auction items. For more information and to register for free, visit www.Bookmarks.givesmart.com or text “Bookmarks” to 76278. The raffle, auction and bidding will end at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.