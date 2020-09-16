 Skip to main content
Dover Pottery crystalline vase to be auctioned off at virtual Bookmarks Fundraiser and Silent Auction
This Dover Pottery Crystalline Vase is among the items to be auctioned off at virtual Bookmarks Fundraiser and Silent Auction. 

 Photo courtesy of Bookmarks

FUNDRAISING FUN: Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization, is holding its virtual Fundraiser and Silent Auction now through Sept. 26 with a goal of raising $50,000. All funds will support the outreach and author programming of Bookmarks. The celebration will feature multiple virtual author events and book clubs for a variety of ages in conjunction with the fundraiser, which will include a challenge matching grant, a “Date-With-a-Book” Raffle, and more than 75 silent-auction items. For more information and to register for free, visit www.Bookmarks.givesmart.com or text “Bookmarks” to 76278. The raffle, auction and bidding will end at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.

