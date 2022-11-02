 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) presents the November installment of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop

DADA First Friday Gallery Hop

Patrons walk through Delurk Gallery during the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

GALLERY HOP: The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) presents the November installment of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop — "Wrap it Up and Say Thanks Hop" — from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4 in downtown Winston-Salem. Featured in the DADA Gallery at North Trade Street Arts and throughout Arts District locations will be lots of holiday gift ideas. "Head in the Hole" photo stations, sidewalk chalk and bubbles will be set up for family fun. Tickets will be on sale for the “Look Forward, Travel Back” event with DADA, Historic Bethabara and City of Winston-Salem, which will be held during the Dec. 2 Hop. It will include demos, exhibitions, the Bethabara Moravian Band and a tour of the Bethabara Gemeinhaus and Visitor Center. Visit dadaws.net.

