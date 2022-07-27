Downtown Arts District Association's First Friday Gallery Hop series set for Friday

FIRST FRIDAY: Join the artists of the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 for the next event in the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop series at 604-A N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery is “Piedmont Landscapes” a collection of works by artist Rick Jones. Original works of art and prints of some of the individual pieces in the gallery are available for sale. “ART in the INTERSECTION,” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live at the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets. The August event also will feature anniversary events from The B String and Visual Index. Other special events will include new Exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery. Visit dadagalleryhop.com.