Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will perform Sept. 21 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. “Dragons” is the latest studio album from Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and is the most collaborative to date, featuring Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby and The Lone Bellow. The band has performed on TV shows, including “CBS Saturday Morning,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT and is an Emmy Award-winner with music in more than 75 TV shows. The band has appeared at Bonnaroo, Americana Fest, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and others, while sharing stages with legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, John Hiatt and The Avett Brothers. Special guests will be The National Parks. Tickets start at $21 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com and drewholcomb.com.