MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. “Dragons” is the latest studio album from Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and is the most collaborative to date, featuring Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby and The Lone Bellow. The band has performed on TV shows, including “CBS Saturday Morning,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT and is an Emmy Award-winner with music in more than 75 TV shows. The band has appeared at Bonnaroo, Americana Fest, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and others, while sharing stages with legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, John Hiatt and The Avett Brothers. Special guests will be The National Parks. Tickets start at $21 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com and drewholcomb.com.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will perform Sept. 21 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 25 years after opening its doors, The Carving Board still draws in crowds for its signature spicy sesame noodles, chicken salad, roa…
The Little Red Caboose, 4284 Patterson Ave., closed Sept. 1 and is expected to open in October under new ownership.
The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in a new location on East Ninth Street near Radar and Wise Man breweries.
Jerrod Carmichael from Winston-Salem won an Emmy for his HBO comedy special, ‘Rothaniel’
Skrimp Shack, a fast-casual seafood restaurant at 1103 Silas Creek Parkway in Parkway Plaza, has permanently closed.
A combination bar and coffee shop is expected to open this fall at 492 West End Blvd. in the West End, next to Joymongers Beer Hall and across…
Jimmy Kimmel might have thought playing dead at the 74th Emmy Awards was funny, but Twitter is not laughing. Get that and more trending news here.
"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" topped the Emmy Awards last night. We recap the big moments, the winners and the red carpet fashions.
Music director candidate Andrew Grams to conduct Winston-Salem Symphony’s ‘Mendelssohn’s Muse’ concert
Winston-Salem Symphony Opens its 2022–23 Season with Classics Series Concert ‘Mendelssohn’s Muse’
Internationally acclaimed composer Omar Thomas to be featured in November Piedmont Wind Symphony concert