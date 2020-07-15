Blake Shelton

DRIVE-IN AND TURN UP THE VOLUME: Following the success of the recent Garth Brooks drive-in concert, audiences can expect more opportunities to get out and maintain social distance while enjoying some music. Tickets to “Encore Drive-In Nights: Blake Shelton,” an all-new, one-night-only concert streaming on July 25 and featuring Blake Shelton with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins went on sale this week at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Tickets will be $114.99 for each vehicle with up to six people, and participating drive-ins in North Carolina will include Marketplace Cinemas and the Eden Drive-In. Visit encorelive.com.

