During a break from theater work, Jason Kraack releases first album

He had recently arrived in Florida and set up his home studio but couldn’t connect with the muse.

“I was angry,” he recalls. “I couldn’t do anything, feel anything, hear anything.”

Frustrated, he went out driving on a rainy day. When the rain let up, he pulled into a parking lot, pointing his car at the “grayest, drabbest” part of the sky.

“I got out of the car and was cursing my luck and my choices,” he continues. “But when I turned around, the sky was just brilliant, ignited with the sunset. And I heard the chorus to that song — “The sky was so bright” — right there in my head, and I also heard this funky little bass line.”

He made a beeline home and knocked the song out in an hour. “Turn Around” became the title track and lodestar for the rest of the album, which he finished within the allotted six weeks.

“Turn Around” was released on Dec. 27, the Kraacks’ wedding anniversary, for a very good reason. “I don’t know how I got my wife to allow me to leave,” he says, “but I can’t thank her enough for saying yes to this project.”