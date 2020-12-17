DVD, Blu-ray and 4K boxed sets of movies and TV shows make great gifts this year

New DVD, Blu-ray and 4K box sets of films and TV shows are out and ready to be given to your favorite cinephile.
“Friday the 13th Collection”
What it is: Blu-ray Box Set
What it’s about: Horror film series about fictional killer Jason Vorhees
What it includes: All 12 films from the 1980 original to the 2009 remake. Each disc has with bonus features, interviews, documentaries and new scans of the films, plus an extra bonus disc and collector’s booklet.
“Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection”
What it is: DVD
What it’s about: A formerly wealthy family has to move to a small town they once bought as a joke. It stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott.
What it includes: All six seasons of the show, behind-the-episode featurettes, extras, bloopers, deleted scenes and a special documentary “A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.”
“Back to the Future” Trilogy Giftset
What it is: 35th Anniversary Trilogy Giftset on 4K, Blu-ray and digital
What it’s about: The films follow the adventures of a high school student, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), and an eccentric scientist, Doctor Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd), as they use a DeLorean to time travel to periods in the history of Hill Valley, Calif.
What it includes: All three “Back to the Future” movies along with a bonus disc with over an hour rare audition footage and a tour of the films’ props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer and producer Bob Gale, and a collectible levitating Hoverboard replica.
“The Goonies” Special Edition Gift Box
What it is: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital
What it’s about: A group of kids discover an old pirate map and go on an adventure to try to find the treasure.
What it includes: The movie, housed in a treasure chest package with a replica of the One Eyed Willy’s treasure map, five collectible pin-on buttons and an iron-on embroidered patch.
“Flash Gordon”
What it is: Two-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Set on Blu-ray and 4K
What it’s about: The 1980 sci-fi film features Sam J. Jones as a football quarterback who must try to save the day. The soundtrack is by rock group Queen.
What it includes: The film, a fold-out double-sided poster and six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions and plenty of bonus features.
“The Office”: The Complete Series
What it is: Blu-ray box set
What it’s about: NBC series starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, set in a corporate office.
What it includes: All nine seasons with episode commentaries, webisodes, blooper reels and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.
“Game of Thrones”: The Complete Collection
What it is: 4K Ultra HD
What it’s about: An HBO series about a medieval country’s civil war.
What it includes: All eight seasons with 15 hours of bonus features and a digital code for all the episodes.
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection
What it is: Blu-ray
What it’s about: Suspenseful films starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Tippi Hedren, Kim Novak, Rod Taylor and others, all directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
What it includes: “Rear Window,” “Vertigo,” “The Birds” and two versions of “Psycho,” along with hours of bonus features as well as the original uncut version of “Psycho” for the first time.
Bond 24 Film Collection
What it is: Blu-ray/DVD box set
What it’s about: The 007 spy, created by Ian Fleming, played by Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
What it includes: 24 films — “Dr. No” (1962), “From Russia with Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “On Her Majesty's Secret Service” (1969), “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971), “Live and Let Die” (1973), “The Man With The Golden Gun” (1974), “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977), “Moonraker” (1979), “For Your Eyes Only” (1981), “Octopussy” (1983), “A View To A Kill” (1985), “The Living Daylights” (1987), “Licence to Kill” (1989), “GoldenEye” (1995), ”Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “The World Is Not Enough” (1999), “Die Another Day” (2002), “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).
Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection
What it is: Blu-ray collection
What it’s about: A wascally wabbit named Bugs Bunny and his misadventures.
What it includes: 60 remastered cartoons and a glittering Bugs Bunny collectible from Funko.
“The Flintstones”: The Complete Series
What it is: Blu-ray
What it’s about: A Stone-Age family and their friends, neighbors and co-workers that ran from 1960-66.
What it includes: All six seasons, featuring 166 episodes and two bonus films.
“The Jetsons”: The Complete Series
What it is: DVD collection
What it’s about: A Space Age family and their friends and co-workers, including gadgets and inventions that we have now (flat-screen TVs) and some that we don’t (flying cars). The show ran from 1962-63.
What it includes: 75 epidsodes on eight discs
“Arrow”: The Complete Series
What it is: Blu-ray
What it’s about: DC Comics character Green Arrow, a costumed crime fighter.
What it includes: 31 discs with episodes from all eight seasons
“Veep”: The Complete Series
What it is: Blu-ray
What it’s about: Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as an ambitious politician.
What it includes: All seven seasons of the show
“The Good Place”: The Complete Series
What it is: Blu-ray collectors’ edition
What it’s about: NBC comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson about a woman who dies and is mistakenly granted access to the upper echelon of heaven.
What it includes: All episodes from four seasons
“Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Complete Collection”
What it is: DVD
What it’s about: Set in 1920s Melbourne, "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" stars Essie Davis as the titular detective.
What it includes: 34 episodes, a feature-length film and a magnet set
